Sycamores Finish Third at Indiana Intercollegiate Saturday Afternoon





WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. Indiana State made a quick turnaround on Saturday afternoon in the backend of two encounters in two days as the Sycamores finished third at the Indiana Intercollegiate hosted by Purdue. The Sycamores finished third overall in the field out of 12 teams in the league, with Indiana State taking a score of 356 across the 12 events. ISU finished behind host Purdue (641.5) and Ball State (501.5) at the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center The day featured some strong performances from the Trees with multiple top three finishes on the day. The Sycamore relay teams had a good outing on Saturday afternoon, finishing second in the 200-Yard Freestyle Relay and third in the 200-Yard Medley to highlight the relay events. individual, Marni Gray , Chloe Farro , and Madie Rutan all posted top-three results in their events. Gray continues to excel with the Sycamores as the junior finished second in the 100-Yard Butterfly, while also contributing to the 200-Yard medley relay. freshman Chloe Farro finished as Indiana State’s top performer in both the 50-Yard Freestyle (3rd) and 100-Yard Freestyle (2nd). sophomore Madie Rutan took third in the 100-Yard Backstroke for the Sycamores. Final Scores Purdue University (641.5) Ball State University (501.5) Indiana State University (356) IUPUI (222) DePauw University of Applied Sciences (87) Butler University (83) Bethel University (62) Indiana Wesleyan University (55) University of Valparaiso (46) Anderson University (30) Rose Hulman (26) University of Manchester (10) Top ISU Artists in Each Event

200 meter medley relay: Third place Carmen Alard Vegas , Elle Gilkerson , Marni Gray , Kaimi Matsumoto (1:46.87)

200 meter freestyle: eighth place Emily Webb (1:56.50)

50 meter freestyle: Third place Chloe Farro (24.15)

100-Yard IM: seventh place Kaimi Matsumoto (1:00.59)

100 meters butterfly: Second place Marni Gray (56.56)

100 meter freestyle: Second place Chloe Farro (52.61)

100 meters backstroke: Third place Madie Rutan (57.47)

500 meter freestyle: seventh place Sarah Moreau (5:13.36)

100 meters breaststroke: ninth place Elle Gilkerson (1:07.26)

200 meter freestyle relay: Second place Alexandria Cotter , Chloe Farro , Marissa Kozel , Alex Szadorskic

1 meter diving: eighth place Keara Shelton (226.70)

3 meters diving: eighth place Sarah Montgomery (244.20) Next one The Sycamores are back home Friday, October 22, where they will host Northern Iowa. The action kicks off at 6 p.m. in the pool at the Vigo County Aquatic Center. Follow the Sycamores For the latest information on Sycamore Swimming and Diving, visit GoSycamores.com. You can also find the Sycamores on social media including, Facebook,Twitter, and Instagram. Fans can also receive updates on Sycamore Athletics by downloading the March On app from both the App Store and the Google Play Store.

