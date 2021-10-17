Sports
Texas vs. Colts odds, picks, line, how to watch, live stream: Model reveals 2021 Week 6 NFL predictions
A rivalry in the division dominated by one side will be renewed on Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts host the Houston Texans. Both squads are 1-4, but Indy has a 30-9 record against his AFC South foe, with wins in five of their last six encounters. While the all-time series is one-sided, most of the games were competitive. Thirteen of the last 14 regular season games between the two have been decided by seven or fewer points.
Kick-off will be at 1:00 PM ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts are the 10-point favorites in the final Texans vs. Colt’s odds. The over-under for total runs scored is 43, which is the lowest in Week 6. In select markets, Sunday’s matchup will be broadcast live on CBS andstreamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium subscription.
Texas vs. watching Colts
- Date: Sunday 17 October
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
Week 6 NFL Picks for Colts vs. Texans
Before tuning into the Texans vs. Colts from Sunday, you should: check out the NFL picks from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up nearly $7,900 for $100 players on the top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. It went down a blistering 24-14 on the top-rated NFL picks last season, bringing in over $800. The model also enters Week 6 of the 2021 season with an incredible 125-83 run on the top-rated NFL picks dating back to the 2017 season.
The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for four of the past five years on NFL direct picks, beating more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times in that span. Anyone who has followed it is far away.
For Colts vs. Texans supports the Over model to score in nearly 60 percent of the simulations. SportsLine’s model projects the teams to combine for 48 points.
While neither team has a powerful offense, both have porous defenses that are among the lowest 10 in points allowed. Despite only having two wins together, the teams have won a total of six times this season, so their matches are scoring higher than expected.
Houston quarterback Davis Mills played the best game of his career with three TDs and no turnovers last week against the fifth-seeded Patriots defense. Now he faces a Colts team that has had a short week and has had heavy legs since playing an overtime game on Monday. Plus, Indianapolis had two defensive backs this week that entered concussion protocol, so Mills will face an exhausted secondary.
Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is also coming off the best game of his season, as he shredded the Ravens for over 400 yards. Houston’s defense should be much less daunting as both QBs should continue their solid play. The model has Wentz and Mills combine for at least three passing touchdowns with Indy’s hasty attack also finding the end zone. Those are important reasons why the SportsLine model Colts vs. Texans the Over has with points left.
