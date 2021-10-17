Here’s the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press | National news from the Associated Press





BOSTON (AP) Devin Leary scrambled free and threw a jump pass to Thayer Thomas for a 79 touchdown to defeat No. 22 North Carolina State run away from Boston College to win 33-7. Leary threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns. He also completed a 40-yard TD on the opening drive on a pass that bounced off the defender’s back before Devin Carter reeled him in. The Wolfpack also scored on a muffled snap from BC punter Grant Carlson. NC State has its first road and three straight win overall — including a win over then-No. 9 Clemson since a loss to Mississippi State on Sept. 11. CHAPEL HILL, NC (AP) Sam Howell threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as North Carolina held off Miami, 45-42, sending the Hurricanes to their worst mid-season record in more than two decades. Miami was in a position to tie or win when he reached the North Carolina 16-yard line in the last minute, but linebacker Cedric Gray intercepted a tipped pass with 6 seconds left. Ty Chandler ran for two touchdowns for the Tar Heels in a matchup of two teams that started the season in the Top 15 but tried to get a grip midway through the season. The Hurricanes are at 2-4 for the first time since 1997, when they were on NCAA probation and were tied to scholarship restrictions. BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Kenny Pickett threw two touchdown passes and rushed for a score to lead Pittsburgh to a 28-7 victory over Virginia Tech. Pickett threw touchdown passes from 8 yards to Gavin Bartholomew and 36 yards to Jared Wayne, and he scored on a 3-yard run in the first half as the Panthers won their third straight game. Pittsburgh only took first place in the ACCs Coastal Division. Virginia Tech finished with a season low of 225 yards. Hokies’ lone score came on a 2-yard pass from Braxton Burmeister to Tayvion Robinson in the third quarter. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Brennan Armstrong threw for two touchdowns in the first half and ran for another and Virginia scored on all six possessions before halftime in a 48-0 win over Duke. It is the Cavaliers’ seventh straight win in the series. Armstrong hit Dontayvion Wicks on a 20-yard corner route and Jelani Wood with five seconds left in the first half as the Cavaliers built a 34-0 lead. The touchdown just before halftime came as the intermittent rain began to fall more heavily, sending fans to the exits. The margin is the largest in an Atlantic Coast Conference game since they defeated Miami 48-0 in 2007. UNDATED (AP) In the Southeastern Conference, the coach on the hot seat may change from week to week. Welcome, Dan Mullen. The Florida man had a lot to explain after the 20th-ranked Gators lost to LSU and big-issue coach Ed Orgeron last week. As Gators fans begin to lose patience for Mullen, he seems safe. Certainly much safer than Oregeron and a few other coaches on championship programs. Nebraska’s Scott Frost and Miami’s Manny Diaz subjected their fans to excruciating losses. Meanwhile, the undefeated season of No. 2 Iowa v Purdue.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wrex.com/news/national/here-is-the-latest-acc-sports-news-from-the-associated-press/article_191f89d4-fa95-5b66-b177-586761281c9f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos