Here’s the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press | National news from the Associated Press





KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (AP) No. Mississippi held off Tennessee 31-26 Saturday night after Rebels coach Lane Kiffin avoided being hit by golf balls as Volunteers fans pelted the field with objects in the chaotic final minutes. Ole Miss stopped Tennessee a foot from a first down on a fourth-and-24 pass with just over a minute to go. After that game and the review that confirmed the ball’s spot, Tennessee fans pelted the field with objects. The Tennessees cheerleaders, dance team and band were ordered out of the stadium and police cleared the student section. Play resumed after approximately 20 minutes of delay. Matt Corral threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 195 yards for Mississippi. ATHENS, Georgia (AP) Georgia’s first game as the No. 1 team since 2008 was a huge success. Stetson Bennett threw three touchdown passes and the Bulldogs put on another stifling defensive effort in a 30-13 win over No. 11 Kentucky. Bennett started his third game in a row in place of the injured JT Daniels. The senior threw 250 yards, including a few scoring passes to freshman Brock Bowers’ tight end. The Bulldogs defense allowed two touchdowns in a game for the first time all season, but largely closed out emerging Kentucky, which suffered its first loss of the season. Georgia improved to 7-0. STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Bryce Young threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns and No. 5 Alabama recovered from a loss, beating Mississippi State 49-9 on Saturday night. A week after the fall at Texas A&M, Alabama (6-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) had 543 yards total offense and the Crimson Tide had seven sacks. Alabama converted 12 of 16 third-down chances. Mississippi State (3-3, 1-2) had 24 first downs but only managed 299 yards in total and had three turnovers. Mike Leachs’ team finished with min-1 yards rushing. BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Tyrion Davis-Price rushed for an LSU record of 287 yards and three touchdowns, and the Tigers’ runaway defense produced four interceptions in a 49-42 win over No. 20 Florida. After Damone Clarks intercepted Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, Davis-Price literally and appropriately ran the final 1:59 in Florida. Max Johnson had three touchdown passes to Jaray Jenkins for LSU. Florida QBs Emory Jones and Richardson were intercepted twice each. LSU turned three interceptions into touchdowns, including a pick six from Dwight McGlotern. Justin Shorter caught two TD passes for Florida, including a 42-yard Hail Mary as the first half ended. FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Bo Nix threw for 292 yards and a pair of touchdowns and ran for the score to lead Auburn to a 38-23 win over No. 17 Arkansas, the Tigers’ sixth straight series. Marcus Harris recovered an end zone fumble for Auburn in the third quarter to give the Tigers a lead after a strip sack by Derick Hall from Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson. Then Harris Jefferson stopped fourth behind and a game later Nix joined Demetris Robertson for a 71-yard touchdown, while Auburn turned a three-point deficit into an 11-point lead in three minutes. UNDATED (AP) In the Southeastern Conference, the coach on the hot seat may change from week to week. Welcome, Dan Mullen. The Florida man had a lot to explain after the 20th-ranked Gators lost to LSU and big-issue coach Ed Orgeron last week. As Gators fans begin to lose patience for Mullen, he seems safe. Certainly much safer than Oregeron and a few other coaches on championship programs. Nebraska’s Scott Frost and Miami’s Manny Diaz subjected their fans to excruciating losses. Meanwhile, the undefeated season of No. 2 Iowa v Purdue. COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Texas A&M’s running back duo of Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane took full advantage of Missouri’s porous defense in the 21st-ranked Aggies 35-14 win. Spiller rushed 20 times for 168 yards and one touchdown, and Achane added 16 carries for 124 yards and two scores for the Aggies. They improved to 5-2 and avoided disappointment after last week’s upset in Alabama. Missouri dropped to 3-4. COLUMBIA, SC (AP) Former South Carolina grad assistant Zeb Noland threw a 9-yard, game-winning touchdown to Xavier Legette with 37 seconds left in the Gamecocks 21-20 win over Vanderbilt. The Commodores lost their 16th consecutive game against opponents from the Southeastern Conference, while the Gamecocks broke their nine-game streak. The Vanderbilt defense held South Carolina scoreless for 49 minutes until Noland directed the 75-yard, all-pass drive for the Gamecocks 13th straight win in the series. South Carolina receiver Jaheim Bell had six catches for 136 yards and a touchdown.

