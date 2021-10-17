Strong start not enough in loss for Maryland





EAST LANSING, Mich. Despite a sophomore’s double-double Sarah Franklin , Michigan State fell to Maryland, 3-1 (25-18, 21-25, 16-25, 18-25), in Big Ten volleyball action Saturday night at Jenison Field House. The loss took the Spartans to 8-9 and 1-7 in the conference standings, while the Terrapins improved to 15-5 overall and 3-5 in the league. After taking the opening set with a .472 batting percentage, MSU was unable to hold back much of the Maryland runs in the final three sets due to 14 service errors and four blocking errors by the Spartans. On the other side of the net, the Terrapins limited their errors to 13 offenses and four service errors, hitting over .200 in all four sets. A wide MSU lead of 58-45 in kills didn’t negate the Maryland advantage in aces (7-5), digs (60-59), and blocks (11-7). Franklin’s 20 kills gave the outside hitter her fourth appearance this fall with more than 20 terminations. Her 13 digs also yielded Franklin her fifth double-double of the campaign. Junior Cecilee Max Brown also hit double-digit digs, with a career-best 15 digs on Saturday alongside nine kills and two aces, and Naya Gros s added on 10 kills from a game-high .381 success rate. Maryland was led by Sam Csire’s double-double (15 kills, 10 digs), while Maryland setter Sydney Dowler also had a double-double with 34 assists, 11 digs and three aces. Michigan State now heads to West Lafayette, Indiana on Wednesday, October 20 for a matchup with Purdue, before completing the regular season series with Maryland on October 23 at College Park. PLAYER HEIGHT Franklin led all players with 20 kills and added 13 counts for her fifth double-double of the season

Michigan State now leads the all-time series with Maryland by a 13-2 . ​​margin SET SYNOPSIS SET ONE: The Spartans took an early lead thanks to a Cecilee Max Brown kill and back-to-back aces from Biamba Kabengele at 5-2. Maryland took his first time out of the frame 18-14 to stop an MSU run and take a point, but the Spartans used a 5-0 wave to widen the gap and finally closed finished the set with kills from Kabengele and Sarah Franklin . Green and White closed the opener by outhitting the visitors, .472 to .200, also leading 21-7 in kills. Individually, Franklin and Gros each scored five kills for the Spartans at the end of the set.

