Sports
Blackhawks notebook: In Chris Kunitz, Marc-Andre Fleury has a little Penguins past in Chicago
PITTSBURGH When not facing his old former team goalkeeper Marc Andre Fleury always carries a little bit of his Penguins past with him on the Blackhawks: Chris Kunitz.
Kunitz, 42, is quietly entering his third season as Hawks’ assistant coach, and although he remains out of the public eye, he is a regular alongside Jeremy Colliton and Marc Crawford help coordinate home practices.
to have [Kunitz] round is a big advantage for everyone, Colliton said last season. With his experience, he has other ideas. It’s also great for the coaching staff. He’s not always around us, and I actually like that because hell brings in an outside influence.
Fleury hits the ice before practicing and often sees Kunitz already on the ice, sketching plays or exercises on the whiteboard. Sometimes Kunitz brings out his old forward skills and helps Fleury warm up with some shots.
Nine years of Penguins teammates, winners of three Stanley Cups combined, their friendship dates back to the early stages of their careers. Both also left Pittsburgh at the same time, with Fleury going to the Golden Knights and Kunitz to the Lightning in the summer of 2017.
So as Fleury adjusts to his third team at age 37, he can’t help but be amused by the fact that one of his new coaches is just his old teammate.
I see him on the board and I laugh, Fleury said Friday. It’s so weird. But he is still the same man. He always has that energy and makes you laugh. Good guy, good friend. It’s cool that we can spend some time together.
The Fleury families are moving to Chicago, a major stressor for Fleury this off-season was also helped by knowing the Kunitzes.
His wife helped my wife settle in with babysitters or whatever we needed, Fleury said. They are very good people.
Olympics intrigue DeBrincat
With teammates Patrick Kane and Seth Jones already selected for the US Olympic team 2022, Alex DeBrincat also said he would like to participate.
Obviously you want to represent your country on the biggest stage you can get, DeBrincat said. So [that provides] maybe a little extra. But were now concerned about the Blackhawks and not… [Team] US [Ill] just focus on that and the rest will come naturally.
IceHogs full of prospects
The Rockford IceHogs kicked off their 2021-22 AHL season on Friday with a disappointing 6-1 loss to Red Wings-affiliated Grand Rapids.
But the Hawks will be keeping a close eye on the IceHogs this season due to the plethora of prospects on their roster.
Alex Nylanders and Nicolas Beaudins quests to become NHL regulars again depend on their AHL performance. Top prospect Luke Reichels timeline to his NHL debut will depend on how quickly he adapts in the AHL to smaller rinks in North America. And late cuts to training camps Mike Hardman and Reese Johnson are likely to be called.
Hawk’s general manager Stan Bowman sees that youth-dominated team as a good environment for Nylander in particular to revive his career.
Whether he’s with Reichel or whoever he’s with, we probably haven’t really had that kind of skill level in Rockford since Teuvo [Teravainen] was here, and we never had more than one [guy with that skill level]said Boomer. It will be a chance to play many minutes, get [his] trust back.
Sources
2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/blackhawks/2021/10/17/22730295/blackhawks-chris-kunitz-marc-andre-fleury-alex-debrincat-olympics-rockford-icehogs
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]