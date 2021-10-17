Soundbites: Pitt Postgame Press Conference





Head coach Justin Fuente addresses the media american football

16-10-2021 20:02:00

BLACKBURG After a 28-7 setback against Pitt on Saturday, Virginia Tech football head coach Justin Font met with the media for a press conference. Read what he had to say below. After a 28-7 setback against Pitt on Saturday, Virginia Tech football head coachmet with the media for a press conference. Read what he had to say below. HEAD COACHJUSTIN FUENTE Pick up line: “First of all congratulations Pat [Narduzzi] and Pittsburgh, they have a good squad. I still believe what I said before the game about their quarterback. That’s a great player. I’ll start by telling you all the same thing I told the football team in the locker room. It’s my responsibility and my job to make sure we play the best we can, whatever that level is, and this season we’ve achieved that at times. Really at no point did we hit it today. That’s not a play call, that’s not a defensive schedule, that’s not special teams, that’s not players, that’s the head coach. It is the responsibility of the head football coach. I’ve let them down, and I’m disappointed and angry with myself. The bottom line is that whatever a football team’s highest level of ability is, it’s my job as a coach to maximize it. We have failed in every way today and that is right at my feet. Again, I hope Pat knows I’m not trying to take away from their efforts and what they did, I’m just saying I failed our football team today.” On Tech’s passing game: “I don’t know if it was a problem. I think the wind was a small problem a few times, the placement of the ball was an issue, we had to fight through tight cover a few times, that was a problem, and we catching the ball but not putting it all the way to the ground on what was going to be a big play. It wasn’t one thing or one position, I think it was just a combination of everything.” On Tech’s running game: “In return for [Pitt’s] defense, big games are few and far between. There are so many hats in there that it forces you to take the approach we had today. I was excited to go into the game if we could find a way to get four to five meters on the ball and force them to keep playing that way, then we had opportunities for big play in the passing game.” on quarterback Braxton Burmeister : “I thought a certain percentage of the time he did what we asked him to do and give our boys a chance to make some plays. There were times when he wasn’t that precise or disciplined in what we ask him. I think he has made some progress, and there were times when we got the expected outcome or delivery of the ball, and then there are times when we weren’t.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hokiesports.com/news/2021/10/16/football-soundbites-pitt-postgame-press-conference.aspx

