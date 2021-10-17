NFL Schedule Week 6: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today





For the first time this season, not every team will be in action this week. Fresh off a trip to London, both the Jets and Falcons will be in attendance this week, as well as the 49ers and Saints. But the Sunday game will feature a lot of promising match-ups that will provide some entertainment to all football fans. The Packers-Bears rivalry will have its final run at Soldier Field on Sunday. There will also be a few AFC North contenders taking on tough challenges from the west as the Ravens host the powerful Chargers and the Browns host the undefeated Cardinals. And just like last week, there’s another early game to start the morning. The Dolphins and Jaguars will be in London for a 9.30am game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the second and final game in London in 2021. Sporting News has you covered for everything you need to watch the season’s sixth week. MORE:Watch NFL games live with fuboTV (7-day free trial) NFL Schedule This Week: Week 6TV Coverage Here’s the full schedule for Week 6 of the NFL season, plus final scores and how to watch each game live. Not a tennational broadcasts are in bold Thursday 14 Oct. Game Time (ET) TV channel Buccaneers 28, Eagles 22 8:20 p.m. FOX, NFL Network, fuboTV Sunday 17 October Game Time (ET) TV channel Dolphins vs Jaguars 9:30 am CBS, fuboTV Packers at Bears 1 o’clock in the afternoon FOX, fuboTV Bengal at Lions 1 o’clock in the afternoon FOX, fuboTV Texans at Colts 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS, fuboTV Rams at Giants 1 o’clock in the afternoon FOX, fuboTV Chiefs in Washington 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS, fuboTV Vikings at Panthers 1 o’clock in the afternoon FOX, fuboTV Chargers at Ravens 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS, fuboTV Cardinals at Browns 4:05 p.m. FOX, fuboTV Raiders at Broncos 4:25 PM CBS, fuboTV Cowboys at Patriots 4:25 PM CBS, fuboTV Seahawks at Steelers 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV Monday Oct 18 Game Time (ET) TV channel Accounts at Titans 8:15 pm ESPN, fuboTV WEEK 6NFL PICKS:Straight Up|Against the Spread Watch NFL games in week 6 The NFL will have three prime time games with matchups scheduled for Thursday, Sunday and Monday. The weekend kicks off Sunday morning on CBS with the dolphins and jaguars facing each other in London. Sunday night, the Seahawks will test Geno Smith as the starting QB instead of Russell Wilson when they hit the road to face the Steelers at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. The following night, two of the AFC’s top six offenses will match the Titans hosting the Bills. That game will be on ESPN. The rest of the slate airs on CBS or FOX. Check your local listings to see what games will be on your broadcast. Canadian viewers can find the games on TSN, CTV and CTV2. NFL scores week 6 Thursday 14 Oct. Game To score Buccaneers at Eagles 28-22TB Sunday 17 October Game To score Dolphins vs Jaguars — Packers at Bears — Bengal at Lions — Texans at Colts — Rams at Giants — Chiefs in Washington — Vikings at Panthers — Chargers at Ravens — Cardinals at Browns — Raiders at Broncos — Cowboys at Patriots — Seahawks at Steelers — Monday Oct 18 Game To score Foals at Ravens —

