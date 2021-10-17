John Peers and Filip Polasek win title in men’s doubles





John Peers and Filip Polasek lost together in the San Diego men’s doubles final last month, but the pair have been nearly clear in Indian Wells for the past two weeks. The duo lost just one set at the BNP Paribas Open, beating Russians Aslan Karatsev and Andrey Rublev 6-3, 7-6 (5) on Saturday to claim their first doubles title together. Peers, from Australia, and Polasek, from Slovakia, have now reached the final twice in six tournaments combined. They held it on Saturday, beating Karatsev and Rublev in a tiebreak in the second set to emerge victorious at Stadium Court. They trailed two points in the tiebreak, but rallied to finish the set and win the match. More:Double duo a match made in heaven, Hsieh and Mertens conquer BNP Paribas Open crown More:BNP Paribas Open: Nikoloz Basilashvili denies American Taylor Fritz shot for Indian Wells title It’s been a nice ride with Filip so far,” said Peers. “We kept working hard and making good progress and I think the last few events have really shown what we can start to do. We just stuck with it today. It’s great to get our first Masters title together, which is really nice.” Karatsev rolled his ankle in the match, but was able to continue after the trainer visited the site. He said he had taken painkillers and was able to survive the match. The pair started playing together in Washington two months ago. Peers messaged Karatsev after Wimbledon and they decided to play together. Together, they set a 12-2 record since the US Open last month. They expect to play together for the rest of the year and until 2021. “That’s the game plan,” Peers said. Peers entered Indian Wells as the 23rd ranked doubles player in the world. Polasek is in 10th place. Those rankings are sure to improve when the next round is released. Karatsev and Rublev went into the final 8-1 and won a title together in Doha earlier this year. Saturday’s loss ended their eight-game winning streak. Peers and Karatsev will then play together in Vienna, Paris, Stockholm and are looking forward to next season where they expect to play together at the Australian Open in January. “We’re excited to see what the future holds,” Peers said, “especially the way we started. If you had asked me when we started at Wimbledon that we’d be sitting here doing this now, I say I would take it 100%.” Andrew John covers sports for The Desert Sun and the USA Today Network. Email him at [email protected] and find him on Twitter at @Andrew_L_John.

