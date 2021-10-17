Sports
Comments after the game: Indiana – Michigan State University Athletics
Michigan State defeated Indiana, 20-15, at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon to win back the Old Brass Spittoon. . . MSU has won three of its last four meetings with Indiana as Saturday’s win avenged last season’s 24-0 loss to IU. . . Michigan State leads the all-time series, 49-17-2, including a record 23-10-1 in Bloomington. . . since 1950, the winner of the Michigan State-Indiana game has been awarded the Old Brass Spittoon; MSU is 49-14-1 in those games.
Michigan State improved to 7-0 overall for the first time since 2015. . . overall, it is the eighth time MSU has gone 7-0 to start a season (1913, 1951, 1952, 1965, 1966, 2010, 2015). . . MSU is also 4-0, starting Big Ten play for the first time since 2017.
OFFENCE
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Payton Thorne has at least one TD pass in each of seven games this season after his 12-yard TD pass from senior tight end Tyler Hunt in the third quarter. . . Thorne now has 15 TDs this season as part of 18 for his career. . . Thorne went 14-for-26 and passed 126 yards with one TD.
Junior running back and candidate for the Heisman Trophy Kenneth Walker III had 23 carries for 84 yards, marking his third straight game with 20-plus carries, as part of his fifth in seven games this season. . . Walker has 152 carry bags for 997 yards in seven games this season.
Senior tight end Tyler Hunt tied with Thorne for a 15-yard pass in the third quarter, with Thorne making an acrobatic, highlight reel catch on the sidelines. . . it was Hunt’s first career pass and was Thorne’s first career welcome. . . Thorne returned the favor later in the drive with a 12-yard TD throw to chase the tight end’s first career TD catch. . . Hunt now has at least one catch in three games this season.
Junior wide receiver Jayden Reed had four catches for 70 yards, as he has had at least three receptions in all seven games and at least 50 yards in five games. . . Reed added two kick returns for 24 yards and two kick returns for 11 yards to finish with a game-high 105 all-purpose yards, marking his fourth game this season with at least 100 all-purpose yards.
The Spartans were held to a season run of 241 yards of total offense.
DEFENSE
The Spartans make two interceptions (Cal Haladay, Darius Snow) in a game for the second time this year, and both occurrences have hit the road, joining the Miami game on September 18.
MSU added a fumble at recovery by Chester Kimbrough to count three takeaways in the game. . . it was the third game this season with multiple takeaways, four in Miami (9/18) and three vs. Nebraska (9/25).
IU’s 322 yards were the fewest allowed by the Spartan defense in a Big Ten game this season and the second lowest overall behind 304 vs. Youngstown State (9/11).
The 30-yard interception return for a touchdown by redshirt freshman linebacker Cal Haladay was his first career interception. . . it was MSU’s first interception return for a TD as well as its first overall defensive TD since the 2019 Pinstripe Bowl (12/27/19) vs. Wake Forest by Mike Panasiuk, with a 14-yard return for a TD. . . Haladay’s oskie is giving him two takeaways this season for his clunky recovery vs. Western Kentucky (10/2).
sophomore safety Darius Snow strict his first career interception with the pick in the third quarter. . . it was also Snow’s first takeaway of his Spartan career.
Junior linebacker Quavaris Crouch posted a collegiate career high with a game-high 13 tackles. . . the 13 stops improved his MSU career high of eight tackles vs. Western Kentucky (10/2) and his collegiate career-best of 11 tackles, done twice during his time at Tennessee, the last time against Texas A&M (12/19/) 20). . . Crouch added one pass break-up, his second PBU of the season.
Junior corner defender Chester Kimbrough recorded his first collegiate career layoff, forced fumble and fumble recovery with his fourth quarter sack fumble. . . Kimbrough added a career-high two pass breakups, his first two of the season.
Higher security Xavier Henderson added eight tackles, his second straight game with seven or more stops, as part of his sixth game in seven games this season. . . Henderson added 1.0 tackle for loss as he has had at least 1.0 TFL in the last four straight games as part of at least one in six out of seven games, now down 7.0 for the season.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Fifth year senior punter Bryce Baringer’s The 66-yard punt in the second quarter was his fifth run of 60-plus yards this season and a yard shy of his season-high 67-yarder versus Nebraska. . . Baringer added a 54-yard run in the fourth quarter and now has 14 punts from over 50 yards this season and 28 for his career.
Senior place kicker Matt Coghlin’s 51-yard field goal in the third quarter tied his career long, against Michigan (31/10/20). . . Coghlin added a 49-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to go 2-for-2 on field goals for the day, his third multi-FG outing in the last four games and his 22nd career game with two or more field goals. . . the two field goals extend his MSU career record with his 74th upright career split, as well as #1 for active FBS players. . . the 74 field goals now give Coghlin the sole possession of No. 2 on the Big Ten career field goals list (record: 78 by Kevin Kelly of Penn State, 2005-08).
