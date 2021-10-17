Sports
Purely formality, but BCCI invites application for the position of head coach
IMAGE: BCCI has announced that Rahul Dravid will be named head coach after the T20 World Cup. Photo: Reuters
A few days after convincing former Indian captain Rahul Dravid to assume responsibility, the BCCI on Sunday published an advertisement for the position of head coach and three support staff under the constitution imposed by the Lodha Commission.
It’s a foregone conclusion that Dravid, who currently heads the NCA and was the lead force behind the India A and U-19 programs, will take over unless something miraculous happens.
Dravid has already informally agreed during his conversation with top BCCI officials in Dubai on the sidelines of the IPL final.
However, the BCCI must have established a Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and they will have to make a formal recommendation to the BCCI top council, if by the book. The closing date for all posts is 26 October.
That is why the BCCI has now issued the advertisement for the post of head coach for a period of two years until the 2023 ODI World Cup, along with positions for batting, bowling and fielding coaches.
Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharath Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar, will complete their tenure at the end of India’s T20 World Cup campaign next month.
Batting coach Vikram Rathour, while he has no achievements to show during his two-year tenure from 2019 to date, is expected to get an extension if he signs up.
For the bowling coach position, long-standing India A and U-19 coach Paras Mhambrey, a trusted ally of Dravid, is expected to get the job.
For the position of head coach, the incumbent must play 30 Tests or 50 ODIs along with experience coaching a national team for two years or an IPL team for three years.
He will be in charge of a team of support staff ranging from 14 to 16 people.
“The successful candidate will be responsible for developing a world-class Indian cricket team that delivers sustainable success in all conditions and formats, inspiring current and future generations of cricketers and stakeholders with their approach to the game,” the advertisement reads.
The head coach is responsible for reviewing, maintaining and enforcing the disciplinary codes within the Indian men’s team.
He will also work with the head of the National Cricket Academy to formulate a development plan for the retraining of players who are not part of the national team whenever and wherever possible.
He will “have to observe players in elite competitions with the national selectors and provide strategic input as necessary with regard to selection and provide support and advice in developing a cricket path.”
The BCCI also believes that the incumbent head coach “must demonstrate great organizational and tactical prowess and will be responsible for drafting and then executing short, medium and long-term plans for the development of the Indian team.
“Central to this will be the ability to manage the playing and coaching resources at their disposal across the three game modes to the greatest effect.”
For other support staff, the qualification requires 10 tests or 25 ODIS or association or experience working with IPL/A teams for a period of three years.
Another position BCCI is seeking a candidate for is Head of Sports Science and Medicine at the National Cricket Academy after Ashish Kaushik recently left the position.
Sources
2/ https://www.rediff.com/cricket/report/mere-formality-but-bcci-invites-application-for-head-coachs-post/20211017.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
