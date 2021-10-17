Second half Wolfpack gets knockout punch

Through Jeff Gravley

RALEIGH, NC – Dave Doeren and his staff preached all week about the challenges of playing on the road and the physicality they would need to beat Boston College.

The first ride of the night was a good indication that it could be a special night for the Wolfpack.

Devin Leary went deep to Devin Carter who took the ball off the defender’s back with an acrobatic, one-handed juggling catch for the touchdown. Carter won the physical battle, starting 7-0 early.

Defensive Back Devan Boykin had a streak to remember on the Eagles’ final ride. He cleared a receiver’s sinuses with a bone-jerking blow that separated the ball from the receiver. Later in the drive on third-and-goal, Boykin knocked a pass into the back of the endzone to obliterate a touchdown. The freshmen won the physical battle.

“Devan has been practicing very well in recent weeks”, Dave Doeren explained. “He has earned more playing time, and they have rewarded him for that and he has benefited from it. I am not surprised. He is the son of a coach. He takes training very seriously.”

Boston College missed the field goal after Boykins PBU and would go without a point for the rest of the night. The Eagles entered the game with an average of 36 points per game.

Using the momentum from the defensive stop, the Wolfpack missed a field goal to make their longest drive of the night, 16 plays for 70 yards. It ended with a Christopher Dunno , 27-yard field goal and a 10-7 lead as the half expired.

The points came on a “mayday” call for the special teams unit. They often practice it in an empty Carter-Finley Stadium. snapper Joe Shimko , holder Trenton Gill and Dunn standing on the sidelines suddenly shouting mayday, mayday, mayday!! With an internal clock ticking, they sprint to the field, quickly set themselves up and kick a field goal to beat the clock. Real-life simulation performed perfectly at Boston College.

The field goal before halftime was part of a 26-0 run by the Wolfpack, including 21 in the third quarter.

The punt return unit got it going when a strong rush confused Boston College punter Grant Carlson and forced a fumble. Boykin scooped it up as a slick-fielding shortstop and took it 34 yards for the touchdown.

New Jersey-born Leary had more than 30 family and friends who made the trip to Chestnut Hill to see him play in person. He added two touchdown throws in the third quarter of opposing passing spectrums.

One was a four meter dart to Dylan Parham . On the next possession, Leary stepped up to avoid a looting and dropped a rainbow pass between two defenders with the perfect touch at the hands of Thayer Thomas who sprinted for the longest touchdown of his career, 79 yards.

In the last four games, Leary has completed 70% of his passes with 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

With all offensive scores complete, late in the fourth quarter it was time to build a program record. Leary fills in a short screen to: Emeka Emezie to set the school record for career receipts. Now with 203 catches, Emezie passed Jaylen Samuels.

NC State answered the call to play soccer physically; something that pleased their head coach. “I told them that in this game you’re going to get slapped in the mouth. You’re going to have to hit them more, a lot more. And we did.”

There were multiple boxing references in Doeren’s comments after the match. “It’s just nice to see guys with blood in the water and not let them back into the game. That to me is what championship football teams do.

“They don’t let people in anymore when they’re on the ropes like that.”

The Pack knew it was going to be a physical fight on the road and the response was an impressive 33-7 knockout.