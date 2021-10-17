Sports
Geno Smith’s NFL career timeline, from Jets draft pick to sucker punch to Seahawks backup
Welcome back, Eugene Cyril Smith III.
Geno Smith finally gets another chance to start for an NFL franchise, this time at the Seahawks for an injured Russell Wilson. If his re-debut against the Rams was any indication, hop aboard, because it’s going to be a fun ride.
The Seahawks lost their matchup vs. the division’s rivals 26-17, but Smith played well in relief, throwing a touchdown and powering the “12th Man” in Seattle.
All in all, the West Virginia passer-by has had a less than successful career, but has settled in well with the Seahawks after roaming around with the Giants and Chargers for a few seasons. Now veteran QB has the chance to rock the NFL world if he can regain some of that mojo he had in Week 5 and earlier in his career.
Here’s everything you need to know about “The 7God’s” surprisingly long NFL career.
Geno Smith career timeline
Apr 26, 2013:Geno Smith is the board’s second quarterback in the 2013 NFL Draft, going to the New York Jets with the No. 39 overall pick. The roster marks the eventual end of the Mark Sanchez era, which resulted in back-to-back AFC championships in 2009 and 2010.
September 9, 2013:Smith gets his first career start as Sanchez recovers from a shoulder injury he sustained during the preseason. Sanchez would later undergo surgery and miss the entire 2013 season, ending his career with the Jets.
Early on, Smith throws a touchdown to Kellen Winslow and an interception, and a Nick Folk kick with the passage of time gives the Jets the win and Smith the first win of his career. It also gave the NFL world this iconic moment, now in GIF form:
October 20, 2013:GGG-Geno and the Jets do the unthinkable: The rookie QB leads the Jets to beat the Patriots in overtime and joins Mark Sanchez, Colt McCoy and Ben Roethlisberger as rookie QBs to beat Bill Belichick. It’s just over a week until Halloween. Creepy things happen.
October 5, 2014:Geno’s up-and-down results with the Jets are largely the result of mediocre supporting casts and a crippled duck head coach, but the Jets hit an era low and are blown away by the Chargers 31-0.
The latest twist in the Geno drama: Prior to the game, Smith misses a team meeting thanks to the change in time zones, leaving the quarterback confused. Talk about bad clock management.
August 11, 2015:After a few mediocre seasons as a starter, the end of the Geno-Jets era begins with a blow: Defensive defender IK Enemkpali squarely punches Smith in the jaw, breaking him, leaving Smith sidelined for 6-10 weeks. In his place, Ryan Fitzpatrick is kicking off the most prolific season in Jets history.
The altercation was said to take place over a $600 plane ticket, which Enemkpali felt Smith owed him money to attend a soccer camp. Smith was not present due to the death of a close personal friend.
October 23, 2016:In his last appearance for the Jets, Smith is named as the starter after Ryan Fitzpatrick’s poor performance. The Jets would beat the Ravens 24-16 on the Week 7 appearance, thanks in part to a Smith touchdown pass.
Unfortunately for Smith, he would leave the game after a knee injury, which turned out to be a torn ACL. He would miss the rest of the season, abruptly ending his mercurial Jets tenure.
March 28, 2017:Smith wasn’t done taking a bite out of the Big Apple as he moves to the Giants and enrolls at Big Blue to fill their QB room. He competes with third-round Davis Webb for snaps, eventually being named QB2 behind Eli Manning.
Dec 12, 2017:Amid organizational drama surrounding a struggling Eli Manning, head coach Ben McAdoo Smith names the starter for the Week 13 vs. the Raiders. Smith starting takes Manning’s 210-game streak as a starter.
The start is historic in a sense: with Smith getting the call as QB1, the Giants are the last remaining NFL team to start a black quarterback.
Smith finished the game with 212 yards and a touchdown, but the Giants would fall 24-17 to the Raiders. He had two fumbles in the first half that doomed the Giants. It would be his last appearance for New York, both for the team and for the city.
April 1, 2018:Go west, young man: Smith leaves the east coast and heads west, signing with the Chargers to support Philip Rivers. He would relieve in five games with the Chargers during the season.
May 15, 2019:Smith signs with the Seahawks and earns Russell Wilson’s reserve job. It’s a one-year contract. He would re-sign with the Seahawks in 2020 and again in 2021.
Dec 13, 2020:Geno Smith’s highly anticipated revenge game: After not appearing in a game for over a year, Smith takes a quick relief from Wilson. The Seahawks absolutely beat the Adam Gase Jets 40-3, with Smith completing 4-of-5 passes for 33 yards in the win.
October 10, 2021:Smith gets another chance with the Seahawks, this time for longer than just a series. With Wilson leaving the game with a finger injury, Smith sharpens the attack and throws a touchdown against the vaunted Rams defense. He also throws a game-ending INT, but his receiver fell on his route. The full Geno Smith experience.
October 17, 2021:For the first time in four years, Smith gets the chance to start for an NFL franchise, facing the Steelers in “Sunday Night Football.” What a time to be alive.
Sources
2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/geno-smith-jets-seahawks-draft-sucker-punch/1isb8msbomx6x16e62w6w1z5rb
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]