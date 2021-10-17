Geno Smith’s NFL career timeline, from Jets draft pick to sucker punch to Seahawks backup

Welcome back, Eugene Cyril Smith III.

Geno Smith finally gets another chance to start for an NFL franchise, this time at the Seahawks for an injured Russell Wilson. If his re-debut against the Rams was any indication, hop aboard, because it’s going to be a fun ride.

The Seahawks lost their matchup vs. the division’s rivals 26-17, but Smith played well in relief, throwing a touchdown and powering the “12th Man” in Seattle.

All in all, the West Virginia passer-by has had a less than successful career, but has settled in well with the Seahawks after roaming around with the Giants and Chargers for a few seasons. Now veteran QB has the chance to rock the NFL world if he can regain some of that mojo he had in Week 5 and earlier in his career.

Here’s everything you need to know about “The 7God’s” surprisingly long NFL career.

Geno Smith career timeline

Apr 26, 2013:Geno Smith is the board’s second quarterback in the 2013 NFL Draft, going to the New York Jets with the No. 39 overall pick. The roster marks the eventual end of the Mark Sanchez era, which resulted in back-to-back AFC championships in 2009 and 2010.

September 9, 2013:Smith gets his first career start as Sanchez recovers from a shoulder injury he sustained during the preseason. Sanchez would later undergo surgery and miss the entire 2013 season, ending his career with the Jets.

Early on, Smith throws a touchdown to Kellen Winslow and an interception, and a Nick Folk kick with the passage of time gives the Jets the win and Smith the first win of his career. It also gave the NFL world this iconic moment, now in GIF form:

October 20, 2013:GGG-Geno and the Jets do the unthinkable: The rookie QB leads the Jets to beat the Patriots in overtime and joins Mark Sanchez, Colt McCoy and Ben Roethlisberger as rookie QBs to beat Bill Belichick. It’s just over a week until Halloween. Creepy things happen.

October 5, 2014:Geno’s up-and-down results with the Jets are largely the result of mediocre supporting casts and a crippled duck head coach, but the Jets hit an era low and are blown away by the Chargers 31-0.

The latest twist in the Geno drama: Prior to the game, Smith misses a team meeting thanks to the change in time zones, leaving the quarterback confused. Talk about bad clock management.

August 11, 2015:After a few mediocre seasons as a starter, the end of the Geno-Jets era begins with a blow: Defensive defender IK Enemkpali squarely punches Smith in the jaw, breaking him, leaving Smith sidelined for 6-10 weeks. In his place, Ryan Fitzpatrick is kicking off the most prolific season in Jets history.

The altercation was said to take place over a $600 plane ticket, which Enemkpali felt Smith owed him money to attend a soccer camp. Smith was not present due to the death of a close personal friend.

October 23, 2016:In his last appearance for the Jets, Smith is named as the starter after Ryan Fitzpatrick’s poor performance. The Jets would beat the Ravens 24-16 on the Week 7 appearance, thanks in part to a Smith touchdown pass.

Unfortunately for Smith, he would leave the game after a knee injury, which turned out to be a torn ACL. He would miss the rest of the season, abruptly ending his mercurial Jets tenure.

March 28, 2017:Smith wasn’t done taking a bite out of the Big Apple as he moves to the Giants and enrolls at Big Blue to fill their QB room. He competes with third-round Davis Webb for snaps, eventually being named QB2 behind Eli Manning.

Dec 12, 2017:Amid organizational drama surrounding a struggling Eli Manning, head coach Ben McAdoo Smith names the starter for the Week 13 vs. the Raiders. Smith starting takes Manning’s 210-game streak as a starter.

The start is historic in a sense: with Smith getting the call as QB1, the Giants are the last remaining NFL team to start a black quarterback.

Smith finished the game with 212 yards and a touchdown, but the Giants would fall 24-17 to the Raiders. He had two fumbles in the first half that doomed the Giants. It would be his last appearance for New York, both for the team and for the city.

April 1, 2018:Go west, young man: Smith leaves the east coast and heads west, signing with the Chargers to support Philip Rivers. He would relieve in five games with the Chargers during the season.

May 15, 2019:Smith signs with the Seahawks and earns Russell Wilson’s reserve job. It’s a one-year contract. He would re-sign with the Seahawks in 2020 and again in 2021.

Dec 13, 2020:Geno Smith’s highly anticipated revenge game: After not appearing in a game for over a year, Smith takes a quick relief from Wilson. The Seahawks absolutely beat the Adam Gase Jets 40-3, with Smith completing 4-of-5 passes for 33 yards in the win.

October 10, 2021:Smith gets another chance with the Seahawks, this time for longer than just a series. With Wilson leaving the game with a finger injury, Smith sharpens the attack and throws a touchdown against the vaunted Rams defense. He also throws a game-ending INT, but his receiver fell on his route. The full Geno Smith experience.

October 17, 2021:For the first time in four years, Smith gets the chance to start for an NFL franchise, facing the Steelers in “Sunday Night Football.” What a time to be alive.