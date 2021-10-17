KSU’s Defense Stymies A&T – North Carolina A&T

A&T STATISTICAL LEADERS: QB Jalen Fowler (14-for-35, 176 yards); WR Jamison Warren (5 straight 43 yards); LB Jacob Roberts (16 tackles, 8 unassisted, 0.5 TFLs); LB Joseph Stuckey (13 tackles, 8 unassisted); DL Kaba Karfa (9 tackles, 3 unassisted, 1 fumble recovery).

KSU STATISTICAL LEADERS: QB Xavier Shepard (13 rush att., 66 yards, 2 TDs; 6-for-13, 129 yards, 1 INT); RB Iaan Cousin (5 rush att., 51 yards); LB Evan Thompson (12 tackles, 6 unassisted, 3 TFLs, 1 QBH); DL Kerick Reese (4 tackles, 4 unassisted, 2 TFLs).

WHY A&T DON’T GET THE “W”:The Aggies never started running. A week after three running backs combined for 186 yards, the Aggies recorded a season low of 31 yards. It was the Aggies’ worst performance since they rushed 20 yards in a 42-20 loss at Norfolk State on September 30, 2006. In addition, the lack of a running game rendered the play action ineffective, forcing the Aggies to become a season-high 35 pass attempts.

WHY KSU GOT THE “W”: The Owls gave the ball away three times on Saturday with two fumbles and one interception. However, the Aggies were unable to cash in on any of those sales. On KSU’s first turnover, the Aggies got 1st-and-10 at their 37-yard line and lost a yard in three games. After another KSU fumble, the Aggies took over at the KSU 44, but Andrew Brown ended up missing a 36-yard field goal. Finally, an interception from Daniel Henry gave the Aggies the ball on their own 47, but moved the ball just six yards in three plays.

CRITICAL:Trailing 14-0 with 13 minutes left in the ball game, the Aggies received the ball on their own 20. After 10 plays, the Aggies got a 3rd and 11th against the KSU 24. Fowler allied with Ron Hunt , who just missed to get the first one down to extend the ride. Therefore, the Aggies faced a 4th-and-inch from the KSU 14. The Aggies rushed to the line to perform a quarterback sneak. It appeared Bhayshul Tuten pushed Fowler down over the marker for the first. But after a measurement, it was determined that Fowler was down a few inches from the first. Replay officials confirmed the call and the Owls took over with just 6:16 left in the game.

THE STORY: KENNESAW, Ga The North Carolina A&T soccer team failed to score a point for the first time in seven years. Thirteenth-ranked Kennesaw State University held the Aggies to just 21 yards and rushed into a 14-0 victory over the Aggies at KSU’s homecoming at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.

The Aggies had played 70 consecutive games without being locked out. Ironically, the last time it happened, the Aggies were in Atlanta, where they lost to SC State 13-0 in the old Georgia Dome.

A&T had their chances despite the Owls’ solid defensive play. The Aggies had an excellent opening drive. They converted 4 of the 5 third downs, and Jalen Fowler (6-foot-4, 235, R-JR, QB, Spartanburg, SC) completed 4 of 7 passes for 58 yards, including a 32-yard completion to Zach Leslie (6-4, 210, GR, Lawndale, NC).

After moving the ball 67 yards over 16 plays, the Aggies called on the usually reliable placekicker Andrew Brown (5-10, 167, FR, Lexington, NC) to give them a 3-0 lead. But with a whirlwind through the stadium, Brown, the reigning two-time Big South Conference special teams player of the week, missed to the right.

The Aggies defense gave the A&T another chance to score in the second quarter when defensive lineman Karfa Kabag (6-3, 265, R-SR, Laurinburg, NC) recovered a fumble by KSU quarterback Xavier Shepherd on the KSU 44.

Aided by an unsportsmanlike penalty from KSU, the Aggies moved the ball to the 19. But Brown missed from 36 yards.

Meanwhile, the Owls took advantage of fourth downs and good field position. The Owls converted all five of the fourth downs they attempted Saturday night. That includes a 4th-and-2 to the Aggies 40 in the second quarter, as Shepherd first appeared stopped at the quarterback keeper before leaning forward for the first down.

Shepherd then completed a 34-yard pass to run back Irving Smith before running it in from three yards to give KSU a 7-0 lead.

“Nobody has stopped them on 4th and 1st all season,” Washington said of the Owls, who are fifth in the nation in fourth-down conversions. They’re 100 percent, so that didn’t start with us tonight. It’s part of their transgression. That’s what the triple option does.”

KSU’s second score was partly due to a good field position, which the Owls seemed to have throughout the second half. After a 37-yard punt from Mike Rivers (6-0, 170, JR, Wilmington, NC), the Owls took over for the Aggies 44. Another Shepherd to Smith completion, this one for 29 yards, set a 1- yard TD run by Shepherd to give the Owls a 14-0 lead.

The Aggies got one more chance to score. The Aggies made 11 plays in 66 yards, and it had the ball 4th-and-1 to the KSU 14. A&T rushed to the line to perform a quarterback sneak. With teammate Bhayshul Tuten (5-9, 191, FR, Paulsboro, NJ) pushing him from behind, it looked like Fowler had the yard he needed.

Instead, the game led to a reading that showed the Aggies about four inches before a first down. Replay officials confirmed the call and gave the Owls a 1st and 10th with 6:16 left in the game.

“I thought we had it,” Washington said. “We wanted to fight it, but the official said when not to. It was disappointing.’

The Owls provided three first downs on the drive to clear the clock.

The Aggies (3-3, 2-1 Big South) lost for the first time in the Big South Conference. The Owls improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Great South.

QUOTATION:“They were good tonight. I didn’t think they (KSU) were that good in the game. We thought they were a good defense but not a good shutout. I really liked their movement up front. But I thought a lot of the things that happened were aimed at us. I thought they knocked us off the ball tonight. We allowed too much penetration, so it was more what we didn’t do.”

A&T head coach Sam Washington on the defense of Kennesaw State on Saturday

GAME NOTES