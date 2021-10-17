Sports
KSU’s Defense Stymies A&T – North Carolina A&T
A&T STATISTICAL LEADERS: QB Jalen Fowler (14-for-35, 176 yards); WR Jamison Warren (5 straight 43 yards); LB Jacob Roberts (16 tackles, 8 unassisted, 0.5 TFLs); LB Joseph Stuckey (13 tackles, 8 unassisted); DL Kaba Karfa (9 tackles, 3 unassisted, 1 fumble recovery).
KSU STATISTICAL LEADERS: QB Xavier Shepard (13 rush att., 66 yards, 2 TDs; 6-for-13, 129 yards, 1 INT); RB Iaan Cousin (5 rush att., 51 yards); LB Evan Thompson (12 tackles, 6 unassisted, 3 TFLs, 1 QBH); DL Kerick Reese (4 tackles, 4 unassisted, 2 TFLs).
WHY A&T DON’T GET THE “W”:The Aggies never started running. A week after three running backs combined for 186 yards, the Aggies recorded a season low of 31 yards. It was the Aggies’ worst performance since they rushed 20 yards in a 42-20 loss at Norfolk State on September 30, 2006. In addition, the lack of a running game rendered the play action ineffective, forcing the Aggies to become a season-high 35 pass attempts.
WHY KSU GOT THE “W”: The Owls gave the ball away three times on Saturday with two fumbles and one interception. However, the Aggies were unable to cash in on any of those sales. On KSU’s first turnover, the Aggies got 1st-and-10 at their 37-yard line and lost a yard in three games. After another KSU fumble, the Aggies took over at the KSU 44, but Andrew Brown ended up missing a 36-yard field goal. Finally, an interception from Daniel Henry gave the Aggies the ball on their own 47, but moved the ball just six yards in three plays.
CRITICAL:Trailing 14-0 with 13 minutes left in the ball game, the Aggies received the ball on their own 20. After 10 plays, the Aggies got a 3rd and 11th against the KSU 24. Fowler allied with Ron Hunt, who just missed to get the first one down to extend the ride. Therefore, the Aggies faced a 4th-and-inch from the KSU 14. The Aggies rushed to the line to perform a quarterback sneak. It appeared Bhayshul Tuten pushed Fowler down over the marker for the first. But after a measurement, it was determined that Fowler was down a few inches from the first. Replay officials confirmed the call and the Owls took over with just 6:16 left in the game.
THE STORY: KENNESAW, Ga The North Carolina A&T soccer team failed to score a point for the first time in seven years. Thirteenth-ranked Kennesaw State University held the Aggies to just 21 yards and rushed into a 14-0 victory over the Aggies at KSU’s homecoming at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
The Aggies had played 70 consecutive games without being locked out. Ironically, the last time it happened, the Aggies were in Atlanta, where they lost to SC State 13-0 in the old Georgia Dome.
A&T had their chances despite the Owls’ solid defensive play. The Aggies had an excellent opening drive. They converted 4 of the 5 third downs, and Jalen Fowler (6-foot-4, 235, R-JR, QB, Spartanburg, SC) completed 4 of 7 passes for 58 yards, including a 32-yard completion to Zach Leslie (6-4, 210, GR, Lawndale, NC).
After moving the ball 67 yards over 16 plays, the Aggies called on the usually reliable placekicker Andrew Brown (5-10, 167, FR, Lexington, NC) to give them a 3-0 lead. But with a whirlwind through the stadium, Brown, the reigning two-time Big South Conference special teams player of the week, missed to the right.
The Aggies defense gave the A&T another chance to score in the second quarter when defensive lineman Karfa Kabag (6-3, 265, R-SR, Laurinburg, NC) recovered a fumble by KSU quarterback Xavier Shepherd on the KSU 44.
Aided by an unsportsmanlike penalty from KSU, the Aggies moved the ball to the 19. But Brown missed from 36 yards.
Meanwhile, the Owls took advantage of fourth downs and good field position. The Owls converted all five of the fourth downs they attempted Saturday night. That includes a 4th-and-2 to the Aggies 40 in the second quarter, as Shepherd first appeared stopped at the quarterback keeper before leaning forward for the first down.
Shepherd then completed a 34-yard pass to run back Irving Smith before running it in from three yards to give KSU a 7-0 lead.
“Nobody has stopped them on 4th and 1st all season,” Washington said of the Owls, who are fifth in the nation in fourth-down conversions. They’re 100 percent, so that didn’t start with us tonight. It’s part of their transgression. That’s what the triple option does.”
KSU’s second score was partly due to a good field position, which the Owls seemed to have throughout the second half. After a 37-yard punt from Mike Rivers (6-0, 170, JR, Wilmington, NC), the Owls took over for the Aggies 44. Another Shepherd to Smith completion, this one for 29 yards, set a 1- yard TD run by Shepherd to give the Owls a 14-0 lead.
The Aggies got one more chance to score. The Aggies made 11 plays in 66 yards, and it had the ball 4th-and-1 to the KSU 14. A&T rushed to the line to perform a quarterback sneak. With teammate Bhayshul Tuten (5-9, 191, FR, Paulsboro, NJ) pushing him from behind, it looked like Fowler had the yard he needed.
Instead, the game led to a reading that showed the Aggies about four inches before a first down. Replay officials confirmed the call and gave the Owls a 1st and 10th with 6:16 left in the game.
“I thought we had it,” Washington said. “We wanted to fight it, but the official said when not to. It was disappointing.’
The Owls provided three first downs on the drive to clear the clock.
The Aggies (3-3, 2-1 Big South) lost for the first time in the Big South Conference. The Owls improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Great South.
QUOTATION:“They were good tonight. I didn’t think they (KSU) were that good in the game. We thought they were a good defense but not a good shutout. I really liked their movement up front. But I thought a lot of the things that happened were aimed at us. I thought they knocked us off the ball tonight. We allowed too much penetration, so it was more what we didn’t do.”
A&T head coach Sam Washington on the defense of Kennesaw State on Saturday
GAME NOTES
- The Aggies had 31 yards rushing. It was their worst performance since they racked up just 20 yards in Norfolk State on September 30, 2006.
- The Aggies had played 70 games without being eliminated before Saturday’s 14-0 loss against Kennesaw State.
- The Aggies were held on Saturday for a total offense of 207 yards. It was their worst offensive output since posting 184 yards at Hampton on September 18, 2010.
- Kennesaw State came into the game averaging 288.4 rushing yards per game. They had 222 against the Aggies on Saturday.
- The Aggies dropped to 0-3 on the road this season.
- linebacker Jacob Roberts has 28 tackles in his last two games.
Sources
2/ https://ncataggies.com/news/2021/10/16/football-ksus-defense-stymies-a-t.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]