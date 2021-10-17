



IMAGE: India team mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni with the team’s coaching staff during a team training session on Sunday. Photos: BCCI/Twitter Former India skipper and mentor of the Indian cricket team for the T20 World Cup, Mahendra Singh Dhoni joined the Men in Blue on Sunday as Virat Kohli and boys began their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. ‘Welcome to the KING. @msdhoni is back with #TeamIndia and in a new role!’ BCCI tweeted with photos of Dhoni alongside head coach Ravi Shastri and batting coach Vikram Rathour. India skipper Virat Kohli had said on Saturday that having Dhoni as a mentor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will serve his side well. “Huge experience. He is very excited to return to this environment. He has always been a mentor to all of us, when we started our career the moment he played and now he has the same opportunity to continue the same.” Especially for the younger guys who are in the early stages of their career, just the experience he has gained over the years and having conversations with him about the game,” Kohli said during a Captain’s Call organized by the International Cricket Council ( ICC) prior to the upcoming T20 Men’s World Cup. India will play their first warm-up game against England on Monday, October 18, before their second friendly against Australia on October 20. India will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rediff.com/cricket/report/t20-wc-team-mentor-dhoni-joins-kohli-and-co-pix/20211017.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos