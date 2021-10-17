Cricket fraternity reacts as Scotland beat Bangladesh by six runs in thriller





Amid the anticipation, the 2021 edition of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup finally got underway with the qualifying round on Sunday (October 17). Oman crushed Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in the opening match of the competition at Al Amerat Cricket Ground. Asked to bat first, Papua New Guinea scored an undersized 129/9 in 20 overs. Skipper Assad Vala was the only warrior with the bat, scoring 56 from 43 balls. Captain Zeeshan Maqsood played with the ball for Oman and claimed four wickets by conceding 20 runs in his four overs. Bilal Khan (2-16) and Kaleemullah (2-19) were also frugal with the ball, taking two wickets each. In response, Oman drove half a century from openers Jatinder Singh (73* off 42 balls) and Aqib Ilyas (50* off 43 balls) to revise the goal with 38 balls remaining. Short scores: Papua New Guinea 129/9 in 20 overs (Asad Vala 56; Zeeshan Maqsood 4-20) lost to Oman 131/0 in 13.4 overs (Jatinder Singh 73*, Aqib Ilyas 50*) by 10 wickets In the showpiece’s second game, Scotland recorded a thrilling six-run victory over Bangladesh at the same venue. Invited to bat first, Scotland scored 140/9 in their allotted 20 overs off Chris Greaves’ 28-ball 45. For Bangladesh, Mahedi Hasan was the standout bowler, taking 3 wickets for 19 runs in his four overs. Shakib Al Hasan (2-17) and Mustafizur Rahman (2-32) also returned with impressive bowling figures. In chasing the goal, Bangladesh was able to score 134/7 in their 20 overs set. It was a disappointing performance with the bat as Mushfiqur Rahim was the top scorer with 36-ball 38. Bradley Wheal (3-24) and Chris Greaves (2-19) were the bowlers’ pick for Scotland, claiming five scalps between them, while Mark Watt (1-19) and Josh Davey (1-24) each took wicket. Cricket experts on Twitter praised the Scottish bowlers as they controlled their nerves to get their team across the finish line. Check out the comments: Well played, Scotland ???????????????????????????? #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/eh7YJpS2Rl — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 17, 2021 That’s a win for @CricketScotland . From 53 to 6. It’s been a very competitive team for a few years now. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 17, 2021 What a night for you @CricketScotland. The bowling and catching in the last few overs was top notch. Coming back from where you were is so deserving. Look forward to seeing more from you. – Harsha Bhogle (bhogleharsha) October 17, 2021 Yeeeeesss!!! What a fantastic evening for @CricketScotland ???????????????????????????????????????????? #magic #Omanacademyoval @T20WorldCup Congratulations to Kyle Coetzer & guys ???????????? — Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) October 17, 2021 You are never out of a T20 game on a slow pitch and it helps if you can field like Scotland did #BANvSCO — Bazid Khan (@ bazidkhan81) October 17, 2021 Congratulations @CricketScotland never underestimate them! Saw what they could do! — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) October 17, 2021 Continue @CricketScotland !! What a win???????? #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 17, 2021 Historic victory for #Scotland about #Bangladesh on the very first day of the #T20WorldCup At one point they looked down and out with the bat but showed grit and determination and beat the round 1 favorites with ease ???? What a start!!! #SCovBAN #BadaniBytes — Stay at home – Stay safe – Get vaccinated ???? (@heangkbadani) October 17, 2021

