



Women’s golf | 17-10-21 9:11 a.m. ROLAND, Ark. – No. 8 South Carolina will compete in the inaugural Jackson T. Stephens Cup starting Monday at the Alotian Club. The newly formed annual tournament features top women’s and men’s teams from across the country and consists of 54 holes of stroke play followed by match play. In addition to the schools competing for the Jackson T. Stephens Cup team titles, 12 individuals (six men and six women) representing PGA Works, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and the United States Service Academies will also compete in stroke play. portion of the tournament. Golf Channel will be broadcasting live coverage of the tournament every day from 4pm to 7pm (ET). College Central on Golf Channel airs at 3:30 p.m. (ET) prior to each broadcast. The event is named in memory of the late Augusta National Chairman, Jackson T. Stephens. The 2022 tournament will be held at Seminole Golf Club, in Juno Beach, Florida, followed by Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Texas in 2023. The Alotian Club, a 2004 design by Tom Fazio, spans over 1,500 acres overlooking Lake Maumelle in Roland, Ark. 200 modern courses in the United States. The Alotian Club has a history of supporting amateur golf, with the Western Amateur in 2013 and the Arnold Palmer Cup in 2019. The name “Alotian” is derived from an annual trip among friends where the group would visit the best golf destinations in the country. The trip was labeled ‘America Lights Out Tour’ or ALOT. They called themselves “Alotians”, where an “Alotian” is someone who likes to have fun and loves golf. This is the spirit in which Alotian was founded. Live scoring is available for the duration of the tournament via Gulf state. The first edition of the Golfstat Team Rankings were released earlier this week on October 12. The Gamecocks debuted eighth in the polls. This week in Arkansas, three more top-10 teams will join them in the field. It’s the same lineup for South Carolina this week as the team’s first two events of the season. 2021 Jackson T. Stephens Cup Women’s Field 1. No. 3 Arkansas

2. No. 10 Baylor

3. No. 35 LSU

4. No. 30 Ole Miss

5. No. 8 South Carolina 6. No. 4 Virginia Lineup Jackson T. Stephens Cup Gamecock 2021 1. Hannah baby 2. Mathilde Claisse 3. Tai Anudit 4. Louise Rydqvist 5. Justine Fournand ###

