Washington ends chaotic week with annoying loss for Chiefs





Every week in the NFL has a flow, and usually the game is where the energy peaks. Typical. For the Washington Football Team, however, their 31-13 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday was far from the most exciting part of their recent spell. Frankly, it wasn’t that interesting at all. While the Burgundians and Gold did take the lead against Kansas City at halftime, they failed to score a single point in the third and fourth quarters as they saw a potential major disruption slowly turn into a predictable, standard defeat. The result, which took Washington to a 2-4 record, marked the end of a week in which Ron Rivera asked questions about making changes to his defensive schedule or coaching staff and, much more specifically, the franchise being held accountable for his mishandling of Sean Taylor’s jersey retirement. Yes, not Jack Del Rio’s sidecompletely embarrassedhimself in his clash with KC The group squeezed three turnovers from the visitors and limited them to 17 points in three quarters. latest stats pretty ugly. And luckily for the organization, the Taylor-related celebrations went well too. There was no sign of the anger that thousands of fans had expressed on social media since Thursday’s sudden announcement that the beloved security number would be retiring. Instead, attendees could simply pay tribute to an icon and forget all the drama that preceded the festivities. But just because Sunday’s game was relatively boring, doesn’t mean it didn’t have any consequences. Taylor Heinicke, eager to come back after a struggle against the New Orleans Saints last weekend, didn’t really come back. He’s starting to fade a bit at quarterback. And while Del Rio’s unit generated a trio of takeaways, it was again ineffective on the third downs (the Chiefs went 11 out of 17 in those spots) and undisciplined (a Montez Sweat penalty proved particularly costly, leaving the AFC West power behind. to stay on the field and eventually reach the end zone). So, Ron Rivera’s club will be looking forward to their week 7 trip to Green Bay, which is definitely not a place they want to break their two-game losing slip. Perhaps things will calm down this time as they prepare for that tilt. But if you know how this team works, you also know that that’s serious wishful thinking.

