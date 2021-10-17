Underclassmen Push MSU Soccer Past Ohio State on Senior Day

EAST LANSING, Michigan – Buoyed by the strength of its undergrads, the Michigan State men’s soccer team closed Ohio state 1-0 on Senior Day at DeMartin Stadium Sunday afternoon.

“I think this was a typical Big Ten football game. I was really proud of the boys and the way we played today,” MSU head coach Damon Rensing said. “I thought we came out pretty good. Ohio State is a good team, I know their track record doesn’t quite show that, but they’ve played in every game and should definitely get a few wins in conference play, and sometimes it just comes down to a few plays and was a great little two person combination on the corner and Vedad (Kovac) was ready and what a great time to score your first collegiate goal.”

Michigan State improves its record to 6-6-2 overall and 2-2-2 in Big Ten action, while Ohio State drops to 4-8-1 overall and 0-5-0 in league games.

First year goalkeeper Lance McGrane made his third start of the season, but it was his debut at DeMartin Stadium. He earned his first collegiate clean sheet with the win. McGrane moves up to 2-0-1 in his three starts this season. He also won at Notre Dame and tied the Big Ten opener with Wisconsin on the road.

“Here you learn a bit from the best, we have Nick (goalkeeper coach) Nick Barry ), and then we have Hunter (Morse), (Andrew) Nicholsen and (Zac) Kelly, and it’s always a competition,” McGrane said. “We don’t really have a one, two, three or fourth string or appetizers or anything like that, it’s always next. You just keep learning from each other and balancing each other, so it’s just a constant competition and it drives us all, so we’d all be ready for any situation that arises.”

Second midfielder Vedad Kovaci scored what would become the winning game with only 30 seconds left in the first half. The game started with a short corner from senior midfielder Jack Beck which was widely broadcast. Senior Midfielder Michael Miller got the ball to fellow senior forward Farai Mutatu , whose shot was saved by OSU goalkeeper Noah Lawrence. Kovac took it from there and dropped the ball past Lawrence, giving MSU the 1-0 lead, for his first collegiate goal.

In the second half, both teams were looking for goals with OSU looking for the equalizer and MSU looking for the game. McGrane faced two shots on target in the first six minutes of the second half as the Buckeyes proved to be the aggressors. In the final 45 minutes, OSU held a 7-3 lead in shots.

Michigan State had only one shot on target in the second half, but the Spartan defense stood tall to earn a clean sheet.

After the game, the Spartans honored the 11 seniors: Connor Brazil , Jack Beck , Brandon DeSmyter , Michael Miller , Luke Morell , Dante Morrissette , Hunter Morse , Farai Mutatu , Olu Ogunwale , Will Perkins and Louis Sala .

“I am very proud of the seniors in this group,” said Rensing. “They’ve been through a lot when you think about the last four years before them, from being a freshman and going to the College Cup, to some injuries and the pandemic, and when you put it all together it’s probably not exactly how they thought their four years would go, but I’m really proud of them. They’ve created a great culture here, they gave everything to the program and I just appreciate everything they’ve done.”

“It was a special moment,” Mutatu said of the post-match ceremony with his family. “It’s crazy, it flies by and we’re already seniors. It was cool to go out with my family and reminisce about the past four years. I’m grateful to be here and grateful that I made it this far and excited to continue for the rest of the season.”

Michigan State remains at DeMartin Stadium for the regular season finale against No. 12 Maryland on Friday, October 22 at 7 p.m.