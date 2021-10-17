Sports
Borja’s Career Weekend Leads Wolverines to Seventh at Tar Heel Invitational
17-10-21 17:07:00
// Tom Wywrot
With a final round of 296 teams in total, Michigan finished seventh with an 868 (+2) score at the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational played at the Finley Golf Course.
With a career-best 210 (-6) total, Hailey Borja tied for third – giving her three consecutive top-15 places to start the season. She equaled her career-low single-round tally with 68 (-4) in the second round.
With a closed 72 (E), Ashley Lau tied for 29th at 217 (70-75-72, +1), while Monet Chun tied for 35th at 218 (72-72-74, +2).
For a second consecutive event, UM played with some of the best teams in the country, with 12 of the 19 teams in the top 50.
Website: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Class: Finley Golf Course (par 72, 6,393 metres)
Tournament: Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational (Day 3 of 3)
UM team position: 7th place out of 19 teams (285-285-296/868, +2)
Top UM Individual: Hailey Borja, t-3rd (71-68-71/210, -6)
Next UM event: Fri-Sun, October 29-31 — at Landfall Tradition (Wilmington, NC)
CHAPEL HILL, NC — Tempered by a career-best weekend of junior Hailey Borja, the University of Michigan’s ninth-ranked women’s golf team posted a total of two pairs of 868 54 holes to finish seventh in the top 19-team field at the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational at UNC’s Finley Golf Course.
With 12 of the 19 teams in the nation’s top 50, the Wolverines kicked off their second consecutive fall event by playing some of the best programs in the nation. In the opening round on Friday (October 15), senior Ashley Lau‘s 70 (-2), Borja’s 71 (-1) and a few even par 72’s from sophomores Monet Chun and Anika Dy helped the Maize and Blue hit one of eight undersized team totals with a 285 (-3) to finish the day in fourth.
Recording five birdies for a second straight day and carding a career-low-binding 68(-4) Borja paced the Wolverines in Saturday’s second round (October 16). Adding two even par 72’s from Chun and Dy, UM repeated its opening 285 (-3) to remain fourth itself with a total of 570 (-6) after day two.
With a challenging final round formation and strong winds on Sunday (October 17), the score was up all round, but Borja made it three straight undersized rounds with her 71 (-1), while Lau tied for a par 72 helping UM close with a 296 and a three-day total of 868 – the third consecutive top 10 of the fall.
“We have had two very solid days of golf as a team,” says UM’s head coach Jan Dowling. “When you play on these great fields you can’t afford a bad day and expect to be on top at the end. Our great game got us into the final clutch and as competitors there is simply nothing better. To play against the best teams to compete and players is exactly where we belong and what we strive for each week. We are excited to build on the patient play and mature decision making and preparation as we head towards the final event of the fall.”
However, the weekend belonged to Borja, who took her third consecutive top-15 individual finish and second top-five this fall. With those three undersized rounds, including that 68 (-4) who was the best of her career in the second round, she posted a career-best 210 (-6) to take third in the field of 96 players.
The total was five shots lower than her previous best of 215, which she carded in the season-opening Wolverine Invitational. Her 210 tied her to the third-lowest 54-hole total in the program’s history, and her 13 birdies this weekend was third in the field.
“I came into the weekend with a lot of confidence in my game and made sure I had fun on the track this weekend,” said Borja. “In addition, I made sure to stay patient on the trail, make clear decisions and pick small targets.”
“Hailey had a really great week,” Dowling said. “She’s always a really good striker and the soft greens allowed her to be aggressive. Boy, did she benefit. The team is excited for her and that kind of play is contagious.”
Lau followed Borja and finished 29th with a total of 217 (+1). After leading UM with her opening 70 (-2), she slipped in the second round with a 75, then recovered with a final round 72 (E). After leading the field with 44 pars, Chun finished in 35th place with a 218 (+2). Dy (73-73-81) and junior Mikaela Schulz (73-73-79) rounded out UM’s starting five finishers, as they were both in 64th place out of 225.
The Wolverines wrap up their fall season en route back to North Carolina as they head to Wilmington Friday through Sunday (October 29-31) for UNC-Wilmington’s Landfall Tradition. The 54-hole three-day event is played at Landfall’s Country Club.
Final standings team
1. Wake Forest 283-277-287 = 847 (-17) 2. Clemson 285-280-292 = 857 3. Virginia Tech 282-282-295 = 859 4. Alabama 286-287-289 = 862 5. Kentucky 284-290-289 = 863 Duke 286-287-290 = 863 7. MICHIGAN 285-285-296 = 866 8. Mississippi State 293-284-291 = 868 9. North Carolina 289-288-293 = 870 Vanderbilt 286-287-297 = 870 11. Furman 290-295-286 = 871 12. Michigan State 296-285-292 = 873 13. Maryland 299-291-285 = 875 14. N.C. State 295-293-288 = 876 15. Ohio State 298-291-289 = 878 16. SMU 297-294-298 = 889 17. UNC-Wilmington 295-293-302 = 890 18. Rollins College 301-295-303 = 899 19. North Carolina 'B' 300-309-318 = 927
Top individuals
1. Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest 70-63-72 = 205 (-11) 2. Erica Shepherd, Duke 66-70-70 = 206 3. HAILEY BORJA, U-M 71-68-71 = 210 Becca DiNunzio, Virginia Tech 73-66-71 = 210 Benedetta Moresco, Alabama 68-72-70 = 210 Ivy Shepherd, Clemson 72-69-69 = 210 Melena Barrientos, Clemson 70-66-74 = 210 8. Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State 71-70-70 = 211 Emily Mahar, Virginia Tech 69-70-72 = 211 Kayla Smith, North Carolina 69-71-71 = 211 Polly Mack, Alabama 72-69-70 = 211 Anna Morgan, Furman 71-71-69 = 211
Other Michigan Individuals
T29. Ashley Lau 70-75-72 = 217 (+1) T35. Monet Chun 72-72-74 = 218 (+2) T64. Mikaela Schulz 73-73-79 = 225 T64. Anika Dy 72-72-81 = 225
