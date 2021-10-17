Sports
Cincinnati Bearcats Jump to #2 in AP Top 25 College Soccer Poll; Purdue Boilermakers end of drought ranking
Cincinnati rose to No. 2 behind Georgia in Sunday’s Associated Press college football poll, the first time a team from outside the traditional power conferences has ranked this high since 2010.
The Bulldogs remained a unanimous No. 1 with 63 votes in first place in the AP Top 25, and the Bearcats moved up a spot, taking advantage of Iowa’s loss to Purdue on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes dropped nine places to number 11 and the Boilermakers moved up to number 25, breaking the longest current AP poll drought for a Power 5 school. The Boilermakers were last ranked in 2007.
Oklahoma is No. 3, followed by Alabama and the state of Ohio.
Unbeaten Cincinnati of the American Athletic Conference reached a new best ranking in program history and is the first team to reach No. 2 from outside a Power 5 or BCS conference since TCU finished second in 2010, when it went unbeaten as a member of the Mountain West.
Boise State, then a member of the Western Athletic Conference, was number two for three weeks in 2010.
Oklahoma State rose to No. 8 after beating Texas and is in the top 10 for the first time since the start of the 2020 season.
POLL POINTS
Seven ranked teams lost on Saturday, including five to unranked teams, bringing the season total to 47.
In each of the past three weeks, a top three team has lost to an unranked team, starting with Stanford beating the No. 1 at the time. 3 Oregon on October 2.
Texas A&M was then knocked out – No. 1 Alabama last week before Iowa was upset at home.
IN
All those losses by ranked teams shook up the back half of the rankings, placing five new teams in the poll this week, including one that has never been before.
No. 19 Auburn (5-2) is back in the rankings after a road win at Arkansas.
No. 20 Baylor (6-1) returned to the Top 25 with a convincing win over BYU.
Number 23 Pittsburgh (6-1) is in the ranking for the first time this season. Quarterback Kenny Pickett and the Panthers batted at Virginia Tech on Saturday. Pitt has been short in the rankings in four of the past six seasons, but never higher than 21st.
Number 24 Texas-San Antonio (7-0) is undefeated and is in the ranking for the first time in the history of the program. The Roadrunners have been playing at the highest level of Division I football since 2012. They are the first Conference USA team to make the Top 25 this season.
With Purdue (4-2) slipping in the rankings, Kansas takes the top spot on the list of longest current runs without being ranked among Power 5 schools. The Jayhawks were last ranked in October 2009. Next up are Illinois, Rutgers, Oregon State, and Vanderbilt.
FROM
Florida dropped out of the league table for the first time this season after losing to LSU on Saturday.
That leaves the state of Florida with zero-ranked teams, a rare occurrence in recent polling history. The last time it happened was in 2011, when the Sunshine State had no ranked team six times.
Arkansas’ three-game losing streak has dropped the Razorbacks from the rankings after a five-week run.
Arizona State is out again after losing to Utah.
BYU lost for the second week in a row and is not in the ranking for the first time since last month.
Texas is again unranked after the Longhorns took a double-digit lead in the second half for the second straight week.
CONFERENCE CALL
Big Ten – 6 (Nos. 5, 6, 7, 9, 11, 25)
SEC – 6 (Nos. 1, 4, 12, 15, 17, 19)
ACC – 3 (Nos. 16, 18, 23)
Large 12 – 3 (Nos. 3, 8, 20)
American – 2 (Nos. 2, 21)
Pac-12 – 1 (No. 10)
US Conference – 1 (No. 24)
Mountain West – 1 (No. 22)
Sun Belt – 1 (No. 14)
Independent – 1 (No. 13)
RANKED vs. RANKED
For the first time this season, the college football schedule will not have games that match ranked teams.
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/32417879/cincinnati-bearcats-jump-no-2-ap-top-25-poll
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]