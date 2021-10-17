Cincinnati Bearcats Jump to #2 in AP Top 25 College Soccer Poll; Purdue Boilermakers end of drought ranking

Cincinnati rose to No. 2 behind Georgia in Sunday’s Associated Press college football poll, the first time a team from outside the traditional power conferences has ranked this high since 2010.

The Bulldogs remained a unanimous No. 1 with 63 votes in first place in the AP Top 25, and the Bearcats moved up a spot, taking advantage of Iowa’s loss to Purdue on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes dropped nine places to number 11 and the Boilermakers moved up to number 25, breaking the longest current AP poll drought for a Power 5 school. The Boilermakers were last ranked in 2007.

Team file 1. Georgia (63) 7-0 2. Cincinnati 6-0 3. Oklahoma 7-0 4. Alabama 6-1 5. Ohio State 5-1 6. Michigan 6-0 7. Penn State 5-1 8. State of Oklahoma 6-0 9. Michigan State 7-0 10. Oregon 5-1 11. Iowa 6-1 12. Mississippi 5-1 13. Our Lady 5-1 14. Coastal Carolina 6-0 15. Kentucky 6-1 16. Wake Forest 6-0 17. Texas A&M 5-2 18. NC State 5-1 19. Maroon 5-2 20. Baylor 6-1 21. High School 6-0 22. State of San Diego 6-0 23. Pittsburgh 5-1 24. UTSA 7-0 25. Purdue 4-2

Oklahoma is No. 3, followed by Alabama and the state of Ohio.

Unbeaten Cincinnati of the American Athletic Conference reached a new best ranking in program history and is the first team to reach No. 2 from outside a Power 5 or BCS conference since TCU finished second in 2010, when it went unbeaten as a member of the Mountain West.

Boise State, then a member of the Western Athletic Conference, was number two for three weeks in 2010.

Oklahoma State rose to No. 8 after beating Texas and is in the top 10 for the first time since the start of the 2020 season.

POLL POINTS

Seven ranked teams lost on Saturday, including five to unranked teams, bringing the season total to 47.

In each of the past three weeks, a top three team has lost to an unranked team, starting with Stanford beating the No. 1 at the time. 3 Oregon on October 2.

Texas A&M was then knocked out – No. 1 Alabama last week before Iowa was upset at home.

IN

All those losses by ranked teams shook up the back half of the rankings, placing five new teams in the poll this week, including one that has never been before.

No. 19 Auburn (5-2) is back in the rankings after a road win at Arkansas.

No. 20 Baylor (6-1) returned to the Top 25 with a convincing win over BYU.

Number 23 Pittsburgh (6-1) is in the ranking for the first time this season. Quarterback Kenny Pickett and the Panthers batted at Virginia Tech on Saturday. Pitt has been short in the rankings in four of the past six seasons, but never higher than 21st.

Number 24 Texas-San Antonio (7-0) is undefeated and is in the ranking for the first time in the history of the program. The Roadrunners have been playing at the highest level of Division I football since 2012. They are the first Conference USA team to make the Top 25 this season.

With Purdue (4-2) slipping in the rankings, Kansas takes the top spot on the list of longest current runs without being ranked among Power 5 schools. The Jayhawks were last ranked in October 2009. Next up are Illinois, Rutgers, Oregon State, and Vanderbilt.

FROM

Florida dropped out of the league table for the first time this season after losing to LSU on Saturday.

That leaves the state of Florida with zero-ranked teams, a rare occurrence in recent polling history. The last time it happened was in 2011, when the Sunshine State had no ranked team six times.

Arkansas’ three-game losing streak has dropped the Razorbacks from the rankings after a five-week run.

Arizona State is out again after losing to Utah.

BYU lost for the second week in a row and is not in the ranking for the first time since last month.

Texas is again unranked after the Longhorns took a double-digit lead in the second half for the second straight week.

CONFERENCE CALL

Big Ten – 6 (Nos. 5, 6, 7, 9, 11, 25)

SEC – 6 (Nos. 1, 4, 12, 15, 17, 19)

ACC – 3 (Nos. 16, 18, 23)

Large 12 – 3 (Nos. 3, 8, 20)

American – 2 (Nos. 2, 21)

Pac-12 – 1 (No. 10)

US Conference – 1 (No. 24)

Mountain West – 1 (No. 22)

Sun Belt – 1 (No. 14)

Independent – 1 (No. 13)

RANKED vs. RANKED

For the first time this season, the college football schedule will not have games that match ranked teams.