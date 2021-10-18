Late fine in Wolverines for losing road to Buckeyes





Next game: Penn State 21-10-2021 | 19:00 FS1 Michigan took a 1-0 lead in the 52nd minute on a Sammi Woods goal, her fourth of the season.

Ohio State ended the game with two unanswered goals, including a penalty score awarded in the 85th minute.

Michigan defeated OSU 20-16 and fell to 9-2-2 on the year beating opponents. Website: Columbus, Ohio (Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium)

Score: Ohio State 2, #22 Michigan 1

Facts: UM (10-3-3, 4-2-2 B1G), OSU (8-7-1, 3-4-1 B1G)

Next UM event: Sunday, October 21 — vs. Penn State (UM Soccer Stadium), 7 p.m. Columbus, Ohio — Sophomore Sammi Woods scored its fourth goal of the season, but the 22nd-ranked women’s soccer team at the University of Michigan fell 2-1 to Ohio State on Sunday (Oct. 17) at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. A late penalty for the Buckeyes in the 85th minute proved to make all the difference. A marker from Woods in the 52nd minute turned out to be the only goal for the Wolverines. Ohio State (8-7-1, 3-4-1 Big Ten) got its first big chance of the game in the 12th minute, when Brittany Duncan fired a shot through traffic that was parried by Wolverine goalkeeper Hillary Beall to keep the game scoreless. For 20 minutes, OSU held a 6-3 lead in the shots category. Michigan junior Lily Wolf checked in in the 27th minute and impressed right away. In the 30th minute, she tried her luck from 25 yards, sent a shot that dove to the top of the six and tested the Buckeyes goalkeeper, but it went out for a UM corner. Minutes later she took a loft service from classmate Hannah Blake inside the penalty area, but her effort was pushed narrowly to the right. The Wolverines controlled the last 20 minutes of the half and closed the opening 45 minutes with a 9-8 lead in shots. UM broke through in the 52nd minute, as a shot from Kacey Lawrence went out for a corner. Senior’s subsequent ball Raleigh Loughman went to classmate Nicki Hernandez on the near sideline. A backpass to Woods near the top of the six was brought home with a left foot on top board to give the Wolverines a 1-0 lead. Tweet from the contest 52′ | TARGET!!! Sammi Woods goes TOP PLANK. Corner from Loughman to Hernandez on the touchline, Woods one time home! 1:0

#Go blue? | #In pursuit pic.twitter.com/8xUY7h7C7o Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) October 17, 2021 The Buckeyes tied the score in the 66th minute when a shot into the penalty area by Kailyn Dudukovich was stopped by Beall from close range. However, the rebound skipped to Chloe Delyser on the back post, who finished bottom right to put the game at 1. Michigan continued to control the flow of the game in the latter part of the game, with changes from senior Sydney Shepherd (72nd minute) and Blake (78th minute). A setback struck the Wolverines in the 85th minute, when a penalty kick was awarded to the Buckeyes amid protests from the Wolverine bench. Beall had guessed right trying to dive to her left, but Dudukovich’s shot found the back of the net and gave OSU a 2-1 lead with just minutes to play. After the Buckeyes goal, UM had two chances at a certain piece, as well as three shots, but to no avail as UM dropped the game 2-1. Michigan defeated OSU 20-16 in the afternoon, scoring a total of six saves in goal by Beall. Michigan returns home to close out the regular season with a few games at the UM Soccer Stadium. On Thursday (October 21), the Wolverines will host Penn State on FS1 at 7 p.m. The last game of the UM regular season will take place on Sunday (October 24) when Maryland comes to Ann Arbor for an afternoon game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2021/10/17/womens-soccer-late-penalty-does-in-wolverines-in-road-loss-to-buckeyes.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos