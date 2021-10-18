Sports
McIlroy pulls out to win CJ Cup at Summit in Las Vegas – Macomb Daily
LAS VEGAS (AP) Rory McIlroy capped off a big weekend in Las Vegas on Sunday by passing Rickie Fowler and stopping Collin Morikawa from winning the CJ Cup at Summit for his 20th PGA Tour title.
McIlroy seized control with a 35-foot eagle putt from just off the green on the par-5 14th, then cleared the piece for a 6-under 66 and a win of one.
McIlroy is the 39th player to win at least 20 times on the PGA Tour, and it is his fifth consecutive PGA Tour season with at least one win.
Fowler, who started the final round with a two-shot lead as he tried to finish nearly three years without a win, faded with a pair of three-putts and shot 71 to tie for third. The threat came from Morikawa, a member of The Summit Club, who shot 29 on the front to get into the mix and closed with an eagle for a 62.
That forced McIlroy to play clear after his big eagle putt on the 14th, and he never came close to a bogey when finishing at 25-under 263.
It’s a big carrot, McIlroy said of the 20 wins. I didn’t know it would be this week.
He went into the weekend with nine shots ahead, made up a lot of ground with a 62 on Saturday and then pulled back by taking advantage of the scoring holes.
It was similar to his first PGA Tour win in 2010 at Quail Hollow. McIlroy was nine shots down going into the weekend of that tournament, finishing 66-62 rounds to win.
Morikawa watched from the balcony overlooking the 18th green to see if he would get a shot at extra holes, although it was much in demand for McIlroy to drop a shot on the par-5 closing hole. McIlroy got behind the tee, played short for the green and wedged to the back pin to secure a par with two putts and another trophy.
Part of him was sparked by a disappointing Ryder Cup, as he only won a point on Sunday when it was too late and was stifled with emotion when he spoke of it.
He wanted to get back to his roots as a player, and it worked out great against a strong field that allowed McIlroy to move from 15th in the world to the top 10.
Being me is enough, he said. Being me allows me to do things like this.
Keith Mitchell, who had a five-shot lead over the weekend to a 73 in the third round, closed with a 67 and was third with Fowler.
Fowler was poised to end a 32-month drought by starting the final round with a two-shot lead and looking like he intended to finish it. He made a 2-meter birdie putt at number 4, which turned into a two-shot swing when McIlroy had a careless three-putt bogey.
That started to change on the par-5 sixth. From the center of the fairway, Fowler pulled a fairway metal into the desert, took a penalty drop, then three-putted from 35 feet for a double bogey. McIlroy birdied and they were tied up along with others later in the round.
Talor Gooch went out for eagle on the par-5 18th for a 62. Morikawa went out in 29 and tied for the lead. Robert Streb was also tied for the lead at the time with 21 under par.
McIlroy and Fowler in the last group were at 22 under and went back when Fowler made another mistake.
McIlroy watched a possible bogey come out of a fairway bunker on the 10th, way below the green, and was confronted with a hard flop over another bunker to a tight pin. Fowler had 18 feet for birdie. McIlroy was inches away for par, while Fowler shot his birdie shot about five feet off the hole and missed it for a three-putt bogey.
Fowler never caught up.
Morikawa ran out of momentum. Of course he finished with a birdie that forced McIlroy to make a clear round over the last four holes, but the British Open champion failed to take advantage of birdie opportunities on the attainable par-4 12th and the par-5 14th with an iron from the waterway.
When you shoot 62, you will always be happy, Morikawa said. But I thought I had left a few, especially with some putts. But overall I’m very pleased with the way these last 18 have gone, especially on a course I’ve played a lot. I felt very comfortable and it’s a good way to start the season.
