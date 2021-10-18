Kyle Larson wins NASCAR Texas playoff race, takes place in final 4

FORT WORTH, Texas Kyle Larson claimed the first of four championship spots in the NASCARs season finale with a dominant win in Texas on Sunday to start the round of eight in the playoffs.

Larson led 256 of 334 laps on the 1 1/2 mile circuit, taking his eighth win this season. He led the final 218 laps and outperformed in seven final stage restarts, including three in the final 34 laps after incidents involving playoff candidates Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr.

This is unreal. I knew we had a good chance of winning and our car was great. That was probably the best 550 pack we’ve had all year, Larson said. Was going to race for a championship. This is crazy.

This was the first chance for anyone to have a chance to race for the Cup title in Phoenix on November 7.

Larson already had a significant points lead, winning the road race at Charlotte Motor Speedway a week earlier to close out the second elimination round. Larson left no doubt that the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet is part of the fourth championship.

There were two laps to go at the final restart and Larson was able to stay ahead of teammate William Byron.

Kyle really deserves it, they’ve been great all year, flawless on the pit road and they’re doing everything right, said Byron.

The seven remaining playoffs leave Texas with two more chances to get into the championship four, with Kansas and Martinsville advancing to the finals. Texas was always the eighth of the last 10 races and the middle race of the third and final elimination round before this season.

Ryan Blaney, Hamlin and Kyle Busch are above the cutline to Kansas, where Busch won earlier this year. Defending champion Chase Elliott is fifth, ahead of Brad Keselowski, Truex and Logano.

Larson’s first appearance in NASCARs championship four comes in the same season that Rick Hendrick gave him the chance to come back in the Cup Series. He also won Texas in the $1 million, non-points All-Star race in June.

29-year-old Larson, who made his Cup debut in 2013, also won his previous All-Star race, in 2019 with Chip Ganassi Racing. But he missed the big money show last year and the rest of that season while suspended for using racist comments on a live stream while in a virtual race when NASCAR paused during the pandemic. That cost him nearly every sponsor, his Ganassi seat and nearly his career before Hendrick signed him for this season.

Keselowski, whose fourth-place finish was the best of the other playoff drivers, pushed Larson from behind on the final restart.

Well, we didn’t need all those yellows, Keselowski said. We needed the long runs to keep them fair. We had long-term speed, but the 5 and 24 were just blazing fast on the restart and drove away from me. I just wanted some laps to wear out their stuff.

Hamlin was on the outside of a three-wide situation with 20 laps to go when Blaney made contact with the number 11 Toyota. The tire friction eventually blew and sent Hamlin into a spin, although he was able to get to the pit lane and stay in the lead. Hamlin later had more contact which damaged his splitter.

We just didn’t have a car that was fast enough, I thought we were probably fifth at best, honestly, and then two wrecks at the end, Hamlin said. This car has been destroyed.

Truex, Hamlin’s teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing, was later finished after contact with Daniel Suarez who sent him hard into the wall.

Already eighth in points, Logano was the first of the Texas playoff drivers when his engine failed with 34 laps to go.

Now we know what to do for the next two weeks, we have to find a way to win, said Logano, 43 points below the cutline.

Busch was the only playoff candidate close to a massive backstretch crash, just 31 laps into the race, though he made only minimal contact on the rear of the No. 18 Toyota as he blasted through the melee. He was back in the field after serving a penalty for speeding on the pit lane during the race caution. He took more new tires as a precaution and then won the first stage.

I mean, we probably missed four or five points there at the end of the day, but we also missed four or five points on the podium. So that’s what we missed, Busch said. Certainly the 5 and the 24 were again the class of the field. You know, were just slow.

A BIG IN TEXAS

Bubba Wallace was in the middle going three-wide on the backstretch when he broke loose and went sideways, causing a big crash.

NASCAR listed 12 cars involved, not counting Busch, in the race warning restart. The 12 cars were among the most involved ever in a single incident in Texas, where the 41st Cup race since its 1997 debut took place with a 13-car crash at the start of the race.

NEXT ONE

The middle race in the eighth in Kansas, where Logano was the winner last October when that was the opener in the eighth. Eight of the last nine Kansas races have been won by one of the remaining playoff candidates, with six of those drivers coming together for those wins.

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Results

Sunday from the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway (start position in brackets):

1. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 334 laps, 58 points.

2. (12) William Byron, Chevrolet, 334, 50.

3. (11) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 334, 34.

4. (7) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 334, 40.

5. (24) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 334, 39.

6. (4) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 334, 48.

7. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 334, 33.

8. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 334, 40.

9. (9) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 334, 32.

10. (19) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 334, 27.

11. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 334, 34.

12. (21) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 334, 25.

13. (13) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 334, 24.

14. (15) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 334, 23.

15. (26) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 334, 30.

16. (17) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 332, 33.

17. (16) Michael McDowell, Ford, 332, 20.

18. (22) Aric Almirola, Ford, 331, 19.

19. (20) Cole Custer, Ford, 330, 18.

20. (29) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 329, 17.

21. (10) Chris Buescher, Ford, accident, 327, 16.

22. (35) BJ McLeod, Ford, 324, 0.

23. (38) David Starr, Ford, 323, 0.

24. (36) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 321, 0.

25. (8) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, accident, 320, 12.

26. (33) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 319, 0.

27. (39) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 317, 0.

28. (25) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 311, 9.

29. (28) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, accident, 299, 8.

30. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, engine, 298, 7.

31. (30) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, suspension, 59, 6.

32. (18) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, accident, 38, 5.

33. (14) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, accident, 36, 4.

34. (27) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 31, 3.

35. (31) Ryan Newman, Ford, accident, 31, 2.

36. (23) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, accident, 30, 1.

37. (32) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, accident, 30.0.

38. (34) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, accident, 30.0.

39. (37) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, accident, 29.0.

Race Stats

Race winner average speed: 134.854 km/h.

Time of race: 3 hours, 42 minutes, 54 seconds.

Margin of victory: 0.459 seconds.

Caution Flags: 11 for 55 laps.

Lead changes: 8 out of 5 drivers.

Round leaders: K. Larson 0-27; W. Byron 28-39; M.Truex 40; W. Byron 41-82; K. Larson 83-93; W. Byron 94; D. Hamlin 95-96; Ky. Busch 97-116; K. Larson 117-334

Leader overview (driver, times led, laps led): K.Larson, 3 times for 256 laps; W.Byron, 3 times over 55 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 20 rounds; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 2 rounds; M.Truex, 1 time for 1 round.

wins: K. Larson, 8; M.Truex, 4; R. Blaney, 3; A. Bowman, 3; D. Hamlin, 2; Ky. Busch, 2; C. Elliott, 2; B. Keselowski, 1; J. Logano, 1; C. Bell, 1; Ku. Busch, 1; W. Byron, 1; A. Almirola, 1; M. McDowell, 1; B. Wallace, 1.

Top 16 in points: 1. K. Larson, 4.123; 2. R. Blaney, 4.072; 3. D. Hamlin, 4.064; 4. Ky. Busch, 4,063; 5. C. Elliott, 4.055; 6. B. Keselowski, 4.048; 7. M.Truex, 4.041; 8. J. Logano, 4.020; 9. K. Harvick, 2.248; 10. C. Bell, 2,198; 11. Ku. Busch, 2,196; 12. T. Reddick, 2192; 13. W. Byron, 2.183; 14. A. Almirola, 2.136; 15. A. Bowman, 2,135; 16. M. McDowell, 2107