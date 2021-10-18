Curran fifth after two rounds in Florida





Women’s golf | 17-10-21 18:30:00 hours MINNEAPOLIS — Juniors Grace Curran turned the low Gopher round of the day at 1-under 71 as the Minnesota women’s golf team finished the second round of the Pat Bradley Invitational at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club in Lakewood, Florida. As a team, the Gophers posted a 5-over 295 in the second round and are currently in fifth overall. The two-day total of 581 puts them 12 strokes behind leaders Florida International and 10 strokes behind Boston College in second place. “We got off to a slow start today collectively and had to fight back for most of the lap, which we did well,” head coach Rhyll Brinsmead said. “The conditions were much tougher today and I’m happy with the way we handled that. We’re going to attack tomorrow and see if we can bring home a win for the Gophers!” Curran is in fifth place individually after 36 holes. She started the day with a birdie on the fourth hole and a bogie on the sixth to tie on the turn. Another birdie on the 13th hole put her 1-under for the day and 3-over for the tournament (70-71–141). Jumping up ten places on the individual standings was Joanne Free , now tied for ninth place. After a tie on opening round, Free continued her strong performance in today’s second round with a 1-under 71. Her total of four birdies led the team into the second round. Geraldine Wong ended the day in a tie for 21st (70-77–147) after a 5-over second round. After shooting 3-over on the front nine, she went 2-over on the back. Junior Leah Herzog is three strokes behind Wong in a tie for 36th (74-75–150) and Emma Timmerman rounds out the lineup with a tie for 67th (76-81–157). The Pat Bradley Invitational will conclude Monday with a shotgun start starting at 7:45 a.m. CT.

