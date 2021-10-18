No. 23 Auburn Locks Out Florida, Wins Third Consecutive

Next game: Arkansas 21-10-2021 | 6:30 pm SEC Network+

AUBURN, Ala. No. 23 Auburn soccer recorded its third consecutive shutout win at the Auburn Soccer Complex on Sunday afternoon with a 2-0 win against Florida.

In front of a national audience on ESPNU, the Tigers improved to 11-3-0 overall and 5-2-0 in SEC play, as all five of the team’s league wins were knocked out.

“They’re all important at this time of year,” head coach Karen Hoppa said of the win. “Florida is a good team. They have a lot of talent. I’m really proud of our effort. Our defensive effort was excellent. We only got two shots on the day and created a lot of chances.”

Auburn scored 25 shots on the day and put two into the back of the net in the second half courtesy of Marissa Arias and Sydney Richards . Anna Haddock had a hand in both goals with a few assists and Mallory Mooney came in with an assist on the first.

On the other side of the ball, central defenders ME Craven and Alyssa Malonson continued to lead the defensive effort in the team’s seventh shutout of the season, including its best fifth in SEC competition. The Tigers allowed only two shots in the game and have conceded only six shots on target in the last three.

“Our central defenders were just phenomenal,” said Hoppa. “They really do an excellent job of clearing everything that gets behind the team. It also speaks to our offensive ability to control the game.”

Auburn came aggressively from the opening kick, but failed to finish any of the 15 first-half opportunities. However, it wasn’t long before the team came out of halftime on the scoreboard, as Arias scored in the 52nd minute.

“It felt good,” Arias said of her goal. “I just try to take every chance I get. That’s what strikers should do when the ball is placed in front of them. You just have to bring it in and finish it.”

The San Antonio, Texas native found space between two defenders and fired with her right foot from just outside the 18-yard box, beating the goalkeeper near the post. The goal was Arias’ seventh of the season, all in the last nine games, and her fifth in the SEC game. She remains tied for the league lead in goals in conference games.

“Marissa, what can you say about her?” added Hoppa. “She scores like crazy. I’m really proud of her.”

Florida fought for the equalizer for 20 minutes, but the Tigers continued to control most of the ball before Richards doubled the advantage when she bounced a saved shot with her left foot into the far post in the 72nd minute.

“Honestly, I was there at just the right time, which was great,” said Richards. “It was important because they could have tied it back up at any time, so it was a good one to get.”

Haddock created the opportunity when she beat her defender on the left and put in a shot at goal, and Richards was there to clean it up after the goalkeeper blocked Haddock’s first attempt. The target was Richards’ fifth of the season and her third in the last give contests.

Auburn’s 25 shots and 11 shots on target were the second most in a game this season, including the most in the SEC game. The team framed eight of its ten attempts in the second half. haddock and Maddie Simpson led the way with four shots each, while Richards, Arias and Olivia Candelino each added three.

Eighteen Tigers eventually saw action in the game, while four played all 90 minutes.

Auburn closes his home SEC slate with an SEC West showdown against No. 6 Arkansas (12-2-0, 7-0-0 SEC) Thursday, Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. CT.