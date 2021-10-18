3 game supplies | Squatting in Philadelphia | Oct 18

Over a period of three games to start the season, an encouraging pattern is developing with the Kraken. The coaches and players are focused on running Dave Hakstol’s systems and, based on the previous game, pick one or two things they can do better. They don’t think too much.

Hakstol called Saturday’s result a “good point” and did not hesitate of Sunday’s off-day on the itinerary. He cited the team’s 1-1-1 record by calling them three wonderful hockey games, all one-goal games (we’ll get a giggly win anytime). Hakstol finds himself in a now hostile environment as he steps behind the visitors’ bench in Philly – despite taking a downward trending team to the playoffs two out of three full seasons, winning 30 games more than he’s lost. His intensity hasn’t diminished, but he sounds and looks like a leader who is comfortable with his team’s efforts. I suspect the team will play hard but loose on Monday.

Two:

Hakstol did say his team gave away too many chances from the Columbus rush. See if the Kraken close the gap to Flyers players carrying the puck out of defense and/or if Seattle players get their sticks on passes intended to leave the Philly zone for a Flyers teammate.

In Game 1, Vegas posted 81 percent successful zone exits (taking the puck out of the defensive section). Columbus was more than 83 percent in zone-exit percentage on Saturday. Fans know those results. In Thursday’s win, Nashville’s zone exit rate was 77 percent. Meet in the app after the game to see that number on the Instant Analysis game image.

Three:

Know the opponent. Philly misses an important playing and scoring center with Kevin Hayes on the IR. Claude Giroux is still a pro and dangerous in my thinking process, even though some media say he lost a step. Top defender Ivan Provorov, 24, is a breeding stallion and is not talked about enough for his game on both sides of the ice. Carter Hart, known to WHL Everett Silvertips faithfully, is still 23 with 102 NHL games on his stat line, but is recovering his reputation after an uneven 2020-21 season.