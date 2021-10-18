No. 7 Womens Golf Ties For Sixth At Stanford Intercollegiate





STANFORD, California. The No. 7 Texas Women’s Golf team posted a 6-under-par 278 on Sunday, finishing in a tie for sixth place at the Stanford Intercollegiate at Stanford Golf Course. Senior Sara Kouskova led the Longhorns with a runner-up performance in the individual standings at 12-under-par 201 (68-67-66). Texas, which finished 16th in the team standings after Friday’s opening round, jumped to ninth after Saturday’s second round and improved three more places during Sunday’s final 18 holes. The Longhorns finished the tournament at 6-over-par 858 (303-277-278). UT posted a tie for second-lowest team score on Sunday, equaling No. 21 San Jose State and just one stroke behind No. 1 Stanford (277). The 17-team field at the Stanford Intercollegiate included seven teams ranked in the updated Division I Muzuno WGCA Coaches Poll (October 15), including host No. 1 Stanford, No. 5 Oregon, No. 7 Texas, No. 15 UCLA , No. 18 Georgia, No. 20 Arizona State and No. 21 San Jose State. “Our team has shown a lot of struggle this week,” Texas head coach Ryan Murphy said. “Round two (277) and three (278) were very strong. I am proud of the ladies for their resilience after our slow start. Sara (Kouskova) played a great tournament. Most years her score (201) wins the tournament. She was sensational from start to finish, especially today. I’m proud of Sara!” Host Stanford captured the team championship with a total of 54 holes of 28 under par 824 (273-274-277). No. 21 San Jose State was second with 6-under-par 846 (283-285-278), while No. 15 UCLA was third with 1-under-par 851 (290-280-281). Stanford’s Rose Zhang won individual medalists with 16 under par 197 (65-65-67), four strokes ahead of Kouskova. Kouskova equaled her collegiate best 18-hole score of 66 in Sunday’s final round. The 66 matched her previous career with the best 18-hole score achieved in the opening round of the Schooner Fall Classic during her first year in 2018-19. Her three-round total of 201 was the second-lowest 54-hole score in school history, just two strokes off the record (199) of Sophie Guoz at the White Sands Invitational during the 2019-20 season. The Longhorns are next in action at the Landfall Tradition October 29-31 in Wilmington, NC The line up Sara Kouskova posted a 5-under-par 66 on Sunday to finish second in the individual standings with a 54-hole score of 12-under-par 201 (68-67-66). From hole 8, she made three consecutive birdies to open her round. After a bogey on hole 13, Kouskova finished her round with birdies on holes 1 (par-5), 5 (par-4) and 7 (par-5). The 66 equaled her career-best 18-hole score (also shot 66 in the opening round of the Schooner Fall Classic in 2018-19). Kouskova’s 201 total marked the second lowest 54-hole score in the history of the UT program ( Sophie Guoz keeps the brand at 199 set at the White Stands Invitational in 2019-20).

posted a 2-over-par 73 in Sunday’s final round and finished 30th on 5-over-par 218 (77-68-73). Junior Sophie Guoz registered an even par 71 on Sunday and finished 36th at 6-over-par 219 (79-69-71). Guo improved 15 spots on the standings in the final round.

registered an even par 71 on Sunday and finished 36th at 6-over-par 219 (79-69-71). Guo improved 15 spots on the standings in the final round. freshman Bohyun Park fired a 3-under-par 68 in Sunday’s final round, finishing in 41st place at 7-over-par 220 (79-73-68). Park jumped 22 places on the standings on the final lap. She also recorded her first collegiate hole-in-one, carding an ace at the 150-yard No. 4 hole.

fired a 3-under-par 68 in Sunday’s final round, finishing in 41st place at 7-over-par 220 (79-73-68). Park jumped 22 places on the standings on the final lap. She also recorded her first collegiate hole-in-one, carding an ace at the 150-yard No. 4 hole. In her collegiate debut tournament, freshman Tiffany Cao scored an 8-over-par 79 on Sunday and finished 81st on 24-over-par 237 (79-79-79).

