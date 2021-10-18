Huskers fire best first round in school history





Vero Beach, Florida. – Nebraska’s men’s golf team fired low numbers in back-to-back rounds as the Huskers positioned themselves to battle for the tournament title on Monday at the Quail Valley Collegiate. Jeremey Sisson, a sophomore from Skaneateles, NY, attacked the par-72, 7,460-yard layout in Quail Valley for an opening round 69, before winning a second round 68 on Sunday. Sisson’s second round included four consecutive birdies on the second through fifth holes. He finished the round with seven birdies, while overcoming three bogeys to go along with eight pars to match the best collegiate round of his career. . Tom Westenberger also played excellent golf on Sunday, matching Sisson with an opening round of 69 (-3) before adding a solid 70 (-2) in the second round. The senior from Wuppertal, Germany, enters the final round with a shared 12th place at 139 (-5). Will Marshall (Elburn, Illinois) continued the strong score for the Big Red with rounds of 70 and 71 to finish the day at 141 (-3) in a tie for 19th. Senior Mark Foelbaek helped the Huskers to a near record-breaking first round with a 69 of their own to match Sisson and Westenberger. With the trio of 69’s and Marshall’s 70, the Huskers finished the first round at 277 (-11) to match Kansas and South Florida in a tie for first through the first 18 holes. Nebraska’s first round included a trio of eagles, including Marshall’s on the 622-yard par-5 No. 3, Westenberger’s on the 565-yard, par-5 No. 10, and Foelbaek’s on the 444-yard, par-4 No. 11. The 277 was just one shot of the best team round in Nebraska men’s golf history, coming with a 276 three times—the last at the Badger Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin, on September 13, 2016. The first time a Husker team set a 276 in the Ram Collegiate in Fort Collins, Colo., on September 29, 1998, before the 2010-11 Huskers tied the score at the Jackrabbit Invitational in Primm, Nev., on March 15, 2011. All three Nebraska’s rounds of 276 came across the last 18 holes in the respective tournaments, making Sunday’s 277 the best opening round in Husker history. In the second round, the same four Huskers scored a 284 (-4), including a 75 by Foelbaek, who finished the day tied at par of 144 and tied for 45th place. Although Nebraska slipped to fifth after two rounds at 561 (-16), the Huskers are just one shot back from South Florida (560), three shots back from Kent State (558) in third and four strokes behind Toledo (557 ) in second. Kansas sits atop the field with 16 teams at 548 (-28). KU’s Harry Hillier and Callum Bruce are individually tied after the matches of rounds of 68 and 66 to enter Monday’s last 18 holes at 134 (-10). Barend Botha of Toledo and Luke Gifford of South Florida also produced a 10 under par of 134 sit in a four point tie for the first, just three strokes to Sisson. The Quail Valley Collegiate closes on Monday with 18 holes starting with a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. (CT). Live scoring will be available on GolfStat.com. Quail Valley Collegiate

October 17-18, 2021

Vero Beach, Florida (Quail Valley GC)

At 72, 7,460 meters Team standing (two rounds)

1. Kansas – 277-271-548 (-28)

2. Toledo – 278-279-557 (-19)

3. Kent State – 282-276-558 (-18)

4. South Florida – 277-283-560 (-16)

5. Nebraska – 277-284-561 (-15) 6. Michigan State – 282-280-562 (-14)

T7. Northwest – 282-281-563 (-13)

T7. Rutgers – 282-281-563 (-13)

T9. Memphis-281-287-568 (-8)

T9. Indiana-283-285-568 (-8)

T9. Louisiana-284-284-568 (-8)

12. Boston College – 291-283-574 (-2)

13. Miami (Ohio) – 284-293-577 (+1)

14. Jacksonville – 284-294-578 (+2)

15. Maryland – 288-293-581 (+5)

16. Kansas City – 294-296-590 (+14) Individual standings (two rounds) T1. Harry Hillier, Kansas – 68-66-134 (-10)

T1. Callum Bruce, Kansas – 68-66-134 (-10)

T1. Barend Botha, Toledo – 65-69-134 (-10)

T1. Luke Gifford, South Florida – 65-69-134 (-10)

5. Chris Vandette, Kent State – 66-69-135 (-9)

T6. Jeremy Sisson , Nebraska – 69-68-137 (-7) T6. Nick Cummings, Boston College – 70-67-137 (-7)

T6. James Piot, Michigan State – 70-67-137 (-7)

T6. Charlie Flynn, Louisiana – 66-71-137 (-7)

T10. Weston Jones, Rutgers – 69-69-138 (-6)

T10. Jamie Tofte Nielsen, Toledo – 68-70-138 (-6) Nebraska Individuals T6. Jeremy Sisson – 69-68-137 (-7)

T12. Tom Westenberger – 69-70-139 (-5)

T19. Will Marshall – 70-71-141 (-3)

T45. Mark Foelbaek – 69-75-144 (E)

83. Burning Meyer – 81-80-161 (+17)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://huskers.com/news/2021/10/17/mens-golf-huskers-in-hunt-at-quail-valley.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos