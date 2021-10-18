Tigers fall heartthrob to Mizzou . in five sets

Next game: in Georgia 21-10-2021 | 6:00 PM SEC Network+

AUBURN, Ala. It was a rough, back-and-forth battle that erupted Sunday afternoon at Auburn Arena as Auburn volleyball (11-7, 3-5 SEC) brought Missouri (4-16, 1-6 SEC) to the brink and forced five sets, but Mizzou held onto the brink with a 3-2 (25-27, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 11-15) win.

For the seventh time this season Rebecca Ratho recorded at least 20 kills in a match when she led the Tigers with 22. The junior made just five errors in 71 attempts to reach a total of .239 success rate.

Rath finished Sunday’s game with two assists, matching her season high, one ace and three total blocks. Rath also scored 12 digs to secure her seventh double-double of the season. Rath is now just 12 kills away from moving to 10e place at Auburn single-season kills performance in the rally-scoring era.

In her best offensive performance in conference play this season, Val Green closed the game with 16 kills for her seventh double-digit kill performance of the season. Green added an assist, a block and two digs for the Tigers.

Liz Reich the match also ended with double-digit kills, totaling 10. The graduate student attacked with a .258 clip, committing only two errors in her 31 attempts. Reich picked up a few digs and a block. Senior Elif Yavuzu hit six kills in the match, a career high in conference action.

sophomore Jackie Barrett started the match on setter. Barrett handed out 12 assists, adding two blocks, three digs and one kill before being lifted in the second set.

freshman Jordan Sinness finished the game as a setter for the Tigers, with a career of 35 assists. Sinness recorded her first collegiate double-double using a career spanning 14 digs. She also added two blocks and a kill.

In another impressive defensive earlier, libero Bella Rosenthal scored 33 counts for her career for her third 30+ dig game of her senior season. Her 33 digs are equal for the sixth most ever recorded in a single match. Offensively, Rosenthall added eight assists.

Tiger’s blocking attempt delivered another strong performance at the net with a total of nine blocks. Senior Tatum Ships led Auburn by six total blocks as she worked her way up the record book.

Shipes now ranks fifth in single-season history with 17 solo blocks. Her 89 block assists take her to a tie for third in the program’s one-season history. Shipes has scored a total of 106 blocks in her last season, the third highest number ever recorded by a tiger in the era of rally scoring.

SET ONE

Four Missouri kills and a service ace brought Auburn to a 5-1 hole early. Auburn continued to bounce back with three consecutive kills from Barrett, Reich and Green to put the set at 9. After five draws, a kill by Kaylee Cox and an Auburn offense gave Missouri a 17-15 lead. Auburn fought back again, taking advantage of Missouri errors to set the set at 18. Missouri answered with two kills and a block to string together a 3-0 run. Auburn refused to roll when a kill from Shipes and Tiger Block tied the set at 23-all. Facing a set point in Missouri, Rath delivered a kill to keep the set alive before Green gave the Tigers the lead, 25-24, with a kill. An Auburn service foul wiped out the set point before back-to-back kills gave Missouri a 27-25 win.

PACK TWO

It was Auburn who came out early with a 4-1 lead. Missouri stormed back with a 4-0 run, marked by three kills, to jump 13-10 ahead. Auburn would answer with three kills from Rath and a Tiger block to put the set at 14. The squads traded short runs before Auburn used Yavuz and Green’s kills to gain a 19-17 advantage. Auburn would find the kills of Green, Reich and Rath too late to take the lead to 23-20 before a few mistakes in Missouri sealed Auburn’s win, 25-20.

KIT THREE

Auburn struggled to find defensive rhythm as Missouri made five early kills to build a 9-4 advantage. Green makes an Auburn comeback with a kill and a block to reduce the lead to 9-7. Missouri would hold its two-point lead until Auburn had a 4-0 run with freshman Kate Curtis line. Rath and Shipes combined for three kills, while Curtis added an ace to give Auburn the lead 15-13. After trading blows, Missouri went on a 3-0 run to take a late lead, 18-17. Would force a few tires, before two Missouri kills gave the Mizzou Tigers a 22-20 advantage. Auburn would tie the set at 22-all, an Anna Dixon error forced set point. Rath delivered a kill to beat the set point, but Dixon responded with a kill of her own to secure a 25-23 Missouri win

FOUR SETTINGS

Neither team was able to gain much of an advantage early on until Auburn took an 8-6 lead through expensive Missouri mistakes. Missouri answered to tie the set up with 8-all before Auburn took advantage of Mizzou errors again, followed by a kill from Yavuz to put Auburn back in the lead 11-8. Missouri delivered three kills to put the set up at 13 before Auburn’s attack clicked for a 6-0 run to hold the lead 19-13. Missouri narrowed Tiger’s lead to two before Green Auburn’s back-to-back kill gave it the 22-18 advantage. Auburn used Yavuz and Reich’s kills to win 25-21 and force a fifth set.

SET FIVE

Missouri took the first two points, but Auburn used a Rath-Shipes block and a kill from Rath to take a 3-2 advantage. With the set tied at 5-all, four Missouri kills put the Tigers at the forefront, 9-6. Auburn narrowed the lead to one with kills from Rath and Green, before a 3-1 run marked by back-to-back Missouri kills extended Mizzou’s lead to 12-9. Missouri would use three kills away to win the set 15-11.

NEXT ONE

Auburn heads out for a two-game run in Athens, Georgia, against the Bulldogs. Due to the expected widespread internet outage on the Georgia campus, the series has been moved to Thursday and Friday. The first service for both games is set to begin at 6 p.m. CT and will air on SEC Network+.