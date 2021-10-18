Men’s tennis concludes with playing at ITA Texas Regional – Texas A&M Athletics





BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, Texas Texas A&M Men’s Tennis saw their impressive run end on day four of the ITA Texas Regional at the Mitchell Tennis Center Sunday. A&M’s double team of Austin Abbrat and Noah Schachter recorded an impressive 8-7 win over Baylor’s Finn Bass and Sven Lah to reach the semi-finals where the A&M pair lost 8-6 to TCU’s Lui Maxted and Pedro Vives. Schachter fell to number 18 Carlos Aguilar of TCU in the singles quarterfinals on Sunday as A&M’s Raphael Pero dropped a 6-2, 6-4 result to No. 8 Luc Fomba of TCU. The Aggies return to action on October 28 at the South Carolina Invitational in Columbia, SC and then close out the fall action at the ITA National Fall Championships November 4-7 in San Diego, California. TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

Regional ITA Texas

Mitchell Tennis Center Bryan College Station, Texas

ONLY COMPETITION

64 . Qualifying Round

Anish Sriniketho (TAMU), bye

Austin Abbrat (TAMU), bye Qualifying round of 32

Anish Sriniketho (GUEST) def. Joaoo Sasso (UIW) 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-4

Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Warren Fulgenzi (UIW) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 Main draw round of 64 No. 66 Joao Ceolin (UTSA) def. Luke Casper (GUEST) 6-4, 6-1

No. 62 Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Tyler Stewart (ACU) 6-4, 6-3

Adam Neff (SMU) beats. Stefan Storch (GUEST) 6-3, 2-6, 6-2

Reed Collier (TT) def. no. 91 Pierce Rollins (GUEST) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

Raphael Pero (GUEST) def. Julian Steinhausen (SMU) 5-7. 7-6(2). 6-2

Giulio Perego (GUEST) def. Ivan Thamma (SMU) 6-2, 6-4

no. 79 Matthijs Ross (TAMU) def. Carlo Izurieta (UTRGV) 6-2, 6-4

Rahul Dhokia (GUEST) def. Sebastian Rodriguez (UTSA) 6-3, 7-6 (4)

Connoisseur Taylor (GUEST) def. Juan Jose Rodriguez Garceran (Lamar) 6-3, 7-5

Caleb Chakravarthi (SMU) beats. Anish Sriniketho (GUEST) 6-4, 6-4

Austin Abbrat (GUEST) def. Franco Ribero (TT) 6-4, 6-4 Main draw round of 32 No. 62 Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Daniel Sancho Arbizo (Lamar) 6-3, 6-4

no. 116 Finn Bass (Baylor) def. Giulio Perego (GUEST) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(4)

New. 8 Luc Fomba (TCU) def. Austin Abbrat (GUEST) 6-4, 6-2

no. 79 Matthijs Ross (GUEST) def. Matthieu Peres (TAMUCC) 7-5, 6-2

Raphael Pero (TAMU) beats #58 Siem Woldeab (Texas) 7-5, 6-4

Pedro Vives defeats Marcos (TCU). Connoisseur Taylor (GUEST) 6-2, 6-2

No. 73 Sven Lah (Baylor) def. Rahul Dhokia (GUEST) 6-4, 6-4 Main draw round of 16 No. 62 Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. New. 61 Richard Ciamarra (Texas) 7-6, 6-2

No. 73 Sven Lah (Baylor) def. no. 79 Matthijs Ross (GUEST) 7-6, 6-3

Raphael Pero (TAMU) def. Tadeas Paroulek (Baylor) 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 Main draw Quarter-finals New. 18 Juan Carlos Aguilar (TCU) def. No. 62 Noah Schachter (GUEST) 6-1, 2-6, 7-6

New. 8 Luc Fomba (TCU) def. Raphael Pero (GUEST) 6-2, 6-4 DOUBLE COMPETITION

Main draw round of 64

Pierce Rollins / Raphael Pero (TAMU), bye

Anish Sriniketho / Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) def. Mykhailo Kvantaliani / Sam Whitehead (UTRGV) 8-5

Stefan Storch / Matthijs Ross (GUEST) def. Savan Chhabra/Riley Train-Wilkman (ACU) 8-6

Connoisseur Taylor /Guilio Perego (GUEST), day

Austin Abbrat / Noah Schachter (TAMU), bye Main draw round of 32 Campbell Salmon/Wes Barnett (rice) def. Pierce Rollins / Raphael Pero (GUEST) 8-4

Cleeve Harper/Richard Ciamarra (Texas) beats. Anish Sriniketho / Rahul Dhokia (GUEST) 8-2

Stefan Storch / Matthijs Ross (TAMU) def. Caleb Charkravarthi / Liam Krall (SMU) 8-6

Reed defeats Collier/Franco Ribero (TT). Connoisseur Taylor /Guilio Perego (GUEST) 8-6

Austin Abbrat / Noah Schachter (TAMU) beats Ricardo Alban / Daichi Akiyoshi (UTA) 8-2 Main draw round of 16 Lui Maxted / Pedro Vives (TCU) defeats. Stefan Storch / Matthijs Ross (GUEST) 8-4

Austin Abbrat / Noah Schachter (GUEST) def. Julian Steinhausen/Huntley Allen (SMU) 8-2 Main draw Quarterfinals

Austin Abbrat / Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Finn Bas/Sven Lah (Baylor) 8-7 Main draw semi-finals Lui Maxted / Pedro Vives (TCU) defeats. Austin Abbrat / Noah Schachter (GUEST) 8-6

