



Photo credit: American cricket Vision to bring about a more balanced gender balance and greater female involvement in all aspects of American cricket

Plan is backed by Sistar Mortgage and will focus on increased participation, engagement and improved performance through nine different growth initiatives

The launch precedes the return to international action for the US women’s national team at the ICC Womens Regional T20 Qualifier in Mexico next week USA Cricket is excited to launch its plan to Shape the Future for Women and Girls in American Cricket in 2021-2023, aimed at achieving a more balanced gender balance and greater involvement of women in all aspects of sport. USA Cricket Board Member and Women and Girls Committee Chair, Nadia Gruny said: The plan has been developed to address the long-standing under-representation of women and girls in cricket. Historically, the women’s game in the US has suffered from low participation levels, an inadequate domestic structure and a lack of investment in developing a more inclusive and welcoming environment. However, recent trends towards gender equality in sports and society and an increasing demand for women’s sports content and new participation opportunities and programs are helping to create an environment where we believe material growth can now be achieved. Due to the strategic choices made in its Basic planUSA Cricket has identified the importance of focusing on developing the sport for women and girls across the country. With that direction in mind, this plan was developed by the Women & Girls Committee, with valuable contributions from current and former US female players, staff, volunteers, clubs, leagues, the USA Cricket Board of Directors and other stakeholders. It wants to explain in simple terms how we will implement this strategic choice in the coming years. USA Cricket Chief Executive, Iain Higgins, added, The central theme of the plan is growth with nine growth initiatives identified in the areas of participation, performance and engagement. These are aimed at increasing the number of women and girls involved in all aspects of the game, increasing the number of women’s participation opportunities across the country and increasing involvement in women’s cricket. Through these initiatives, we hope to change the prevailing attitude to women’s cricket in this country and support the creation of an inclusive, safe and welcoming environment for women and girls wherever they play. To successfully implement this plan, we need to tap into the broad and long-established cricket network of leagues, clubs, academies and events that already exist in the US and bring the entire cricket community on this journey. However, this country offers an increasingly supportive environment for women’s sports and with exciting developments in the international arena, such as the recent establishment of an ICC Womens Under 19 World Cup and the potential for men’s and women’s cricket to be included in the Los Angeles Olympics. Summer Games 2028, it’s a fantastic time to promote and support women’s and girls’ cricket in the US. On behalf of the USA Cricket Board, I would like to thank the Women & Girls Committee for driving this and our commercial partner, Sistar Mortgage, for their support and encouragement to focus on this important area. Together with the rest of the cricket community, we are all looking forward to creating an environment where more women and girls can participate in the sport more often and in more ways than ever before. To see the full plan, please click here or to view the video explanation of the Plan, please click on here to watch it on the YouTube Channel for USA Cricket.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cricexec.com/2021/10/17/usa-cricket-launches-plan-to-shape-the-future-for-women-and-girls-in-american-cricket/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

