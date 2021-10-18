Lin, Ducks finish fourth at Stanford Intercollegiate

STANFORD, California. The Oregon women’s golf team finished fourth at the Stanford Intercollegiate after shooting a 2-over 286 on Sunday, with senior Tze-Han (Heather) Lino leads the way in fourth place in the individual standings.

The #5-ranked Ducks finished the weekend 1-over-par overall, with #1-ranked Stanford winning at the home court with a 28-under-par performance. Oregon has now finished in the top five in all three tournaments this fall , as well as 15 of the last 17 tournaments dating back to 2019-20. Under head coach Derek Radley who didn’t coach this weekend to attend the birth of his third child, Oregon has finished in the top five in 21 of 28 tournaments.

“‘Finish strong’ has been one of our team mottos since Derek and I joined this team,” Assistant Coach Monica Vaughn and today our girls did just that. They were rough and tenacious when the wind picked up this afternoon, and birdies from Briana (Chacon), Sofie (Kibsgaard Nielsen) and Cynthia (Lu) on their final holes helped us to fourth for USC.”

After dazzling with a 6-under 65 on Saturday to move up 29 places in the individual standings, Lin was fourth at 5-under par after a 1-under 70 on the final lap. Lin became the third different player to finish as UO’s best individual player in three tournaments, recording the third top five show of her career and the first since the fall of 2019.

How it happened: Lin picked up where she left off Saturday, making three birdies and seven pairs to get to 3 under on her first 10 holes. Dating back to the second round, Lin enjoyed a 21-hole stretch where she shot 7-under par without making a bogey.

Lin made three bogeys in the back nine, but added her fourth birdie of the day to shoot under par for the second day in a row. Stanford’s Rose Zhang won the individual title 16 under par.

Oregon also got strong rounds from its all-American duo of Briana Chacon and Sophie Kibsgaard Nielsen , with the junior teammates each matching Lin with a 1-under 70. Nielsen led the Ducks with five birdies on Sunday, and Chacon was 2 under over her last seven holes to finish under par.

sophomore Hsin-Yu (Cynthia) Lue rounded out Oregon’s tally scores with a 5-over 76.

“I know the girls feel like they’ve all left enough this week, and that makes me so excited for what’s to come,” Vaugh said. “Everyone was able to contribute at the right time when they needed each other. Strong performances from Cynthia and Christine started our week off, and Sofie and Briana really delivered at the end when it mattered. Heather’s steady play brought Our team really got going and helped us finish near the top of the standings.”

Ducks on the Scoreboard:

4. Oregon 288-279-286 853 (+1)

4. Tze-han (Heather) Lin 73-65-70 208 (-5)

T26. Sophie Kibsgaard Nielsen 75-72-70 217 (+4)

T36. Hsin Yu (Cynthia) Lu 72-71-76 219 (+6)

T36. Brian chacon 74-75-70 219 (+6)

T41. Ching-Tzu Cheno 69-71-80 220 (+7)

What it means: The benefits of having the entire lineup of last year’s 11th-placed team at the NCAA Championships are clear to the Ducks, who will see a different player emerge each time they take the course this fall. Oregon has performed well in all three tournaments this fall, establishing itself as one of the top teams in the country. The Ducks will try to continue that momentum in their final fall tournament and then bring it into the spring season.

remarkable: Oregon joined Stanford as the only teams in the field to place their entire lineup in the individual top 50. Last weekend in third on the field, Lin was the second best person on par-3 holes this weekend at 3-under par. Lin led Oregon with 13 birdies in total, finishing fifth in the individuals.

Next one: Oregon will conclude its fall season at the Nanea Pac-12 Preview November 1-3 in Kona, Hawaii.