A long-established table tennis shop opens a new EC shop focused on industrial innovation! A must-see for all table tennis fans at a fair with great shipping costs! Apollo Zone Sports online store

I want you to feel the fun and exciting possibilities of table tennis

We believe that the power of table tennis offers endless possibilities for ‘health’, ‘dreams, hope’ and ‘equality’.

I would like people who want to play table tennis again, try it again, win seriously and most of all enjoy it to fully exploit its potential.

We thought we could provide table tennis gear with a focus on affordability.

In recent years, table tennis equipment has evolved day by day with the introduction of excellent materials and technologies. On the other hand, rising shipping costs and product prices are making it a difficult sport itself.

I felt my mission was to create a sport that was easy to start, friendly and accessible to all.

This time we launched a mail order site. 1 A sense of security with specialist knowledge familiar with table tennis

In our specialty of table tennis school and table tennis shop that has been in existence for more than 30 years, we have catered to different needs. For this reason, we are able to ensure a full range of products based on our track record in selling table tennis equipment and our relationships with partner companies. We also have our own warehouse, so we’ve set up a system that can respond to needs and built a system that handles everything from order to shipment in-house.

By doing this, we were able to challenge the lowest shipping rates in the table tennis mail order industry. We’ve created a trusted site that’s easy to see, understand, and easy to find, so you can buy it right away whenever you want, without having to buy everything at once. “Apollo Zone Sports” wants to be a presence that is close to everyone’s “I want to enjoy table tennis”.

