Fully vaxxed fans are allowed to return to cricket matches

THIS PRIVACY STATEMENT IS PART OF THE KAYA 959S TERMS OF USE. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO ANY TERMS OF THIS PRIVACY STATEMENT, YOU MUST IMMEDIATELY DISCONTINUE ACCESS TO THIS WEBSITE.

POPIA law – To promote the protection of personal information processed by public and private entities; to introduce certainconditionsto establish minimum requirements for the processing of personal data; ensure the establishment of aInformation Regulatorto exercise certain powers and to perform certain duties and functions in terms of:this actand thePromotion of the law on access to information, 2000; ensure the release ofcodes of conduct; to provide for the rights of individuals in relation to:unsolicited electronic communications and automated decision-making; to regulate the flow of personal informationacross bordersof the Republic; and to settle related matters.

ACKNOWLEDGE THAT

section 14 of theConstitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, states that everyone has the right to privacy;

the right to privacy includes a right to protection against the unlawful collection, storage, dissemination and use of personal information;

the state must respect, protect, promote and fulfill the rights in the Bill of Rights;

AND KINDING THAT

in accordance with the constitutional values ​​of democracy and openness, the need for economic and social progress in the context of the information society requires the removal of unnecessary barriers to the free flow of information, including personal information;

AND ON ORDER

regulate, in accordance with international standards, the processing of personal data by public and private bodies in a manner that gives effect to the right to privacy, subject to justified restrictions aimed at protecting other rights and overriding interests,

Definitions and Interpretations

1.1.Personal information means information relating to an identifiable, living, natural person and, where applicable, identifiable, existing legal entity, including any information as defined in thePersonal Data Protection Act 4 of 2013.

1.2 Parliament voted in favor of POPIA on 19 November 2013. The effective date of: section 1,Part A of Chapter 5,section 112andsection 113was April 11, 2014. The effective date of the other parts was July 1, 2020 (excludingsection 110and114(4). The President of South Africa has declaredPOPI start datebe July 1, 2020.

1.3. Processing means creating, generating, communicating, storing and destroying personal information as more fully defined in the Personal Data Protection Act 4from 2013.

1.4. You or the user means any person who accesses and browses this website for any purpose.

1.4. Website means the KAYA 959’s website at URL www.kaya959.co.za or such other URL as KAYA 959 may choose from time to time.

Status and changes

2.1. KAYA 959 respects your privacy. This privacy statement describes KAYA 959’s practices for collecting and disseminating information related to the Website.

2.2. This privacy policy governs the processing of personal information provided to KAYA 959 through your use of the website.

2.3. Please note that due to legal and other developments, KAYA 959 may change these terms and conditions from time to time.

Processing of personal information

3.1. By providing your personal information to KAYA 959, you acknowledge that it was collected directly from you and you consent to its processing by KAYA 959.

3.2. When you provide personal information (such as name, address, telephone number and email address) through the website (for example, by filling out an online form), the following principles are observed in the processing of that information:

3.2.1. KAYA 959 only collects personal information for a purpose that is consistent with the purpose for which it is required. The specific purpose for which information is:

collected is apparent from the context in which it is requested.

3.2.2. KAYA 959 will only process personal data in a manner that is adequate, relevant and not excessive in the context of the purpose for which it is processed.

3.2.3. Personal information will only be processed for a purpose compatible with the purpose for which it was collected, unless you have consented in writing to another purpose or KAYA 959 is permitted in terms of national legislation of general application primarily relating to the protection of personal information.

3.2.4. KAYA 959 will retain all personal information collected and the specific purpose for which it was collected for a period of 1 (one) year from the date it was last used.

3.2.5. KAYA 959 will not disclose any personal information about you to third parties unless your prior written consent has been obtained or KAYA 959 is required by law to do so.

3.2.6. If personal information is disclosed with your consent, KAYA will retain 959 for a period of 1 (one) year from the date it was last used.

3.2.7. KAYA 959 destroys or deletes any personal information that KAYA 959 no longer needs for the purpose for which it was originally collected or subsequently processed.

3.3. Please note that, as permitted by the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act 25 of 2002, KAYA 959 may use personal information collected to build profiles for statistical purposes. No information in the profiles or statistics can be linked to a specific user.

Collection of anonymous data

4.1. KAYA 959 may use standard technology to collect information about the use of this website. This technology is not able to identify individual users, but simply allows KAYA 959 to collect statistics.

4.2. KAYA 959 may use temporary or session cookies to track users’ browsing habits. A cookie is a small file placed on your hard drive to track your interaction with this website and to make it easier for you to use.

4.2.1. Cookies by themselves are not used to personally identify users, but can be used to compile identified statistics related to the use of the services offered or to provide KAYA 959 with feedback on the performance of this website.

4.2.2. The following types of information may be collected in relation to users who have enabled cookies:

4.2.2.1. The browser software used;

4.2.2.2. IP address;

4.2.2.3. Date and time of activities while visiting the website;

4.2.2.4. URLs of visited internal pages; and

4.2.2.5. referrers.

4.3. If you do not want cookies to be used to customize your interaction with this website, it is possible to change the way your browser handles cookies. Please note that if this is done, certain services on this website may not be available.

Safety

5.1. KAYA 959 takes reasonable steps to ensure the security and integrity of the information transmitted or collected to this website, but in no event shall it be held liable for any loss or other damage suffered by you as a result of unlawful access to or dissemination of personal information by a third party.

Links to other websites

6.1. KAYA 959 has no control over and assumes no responsibility for the privacy practices of any third party websites to which hyperlinks are made and KAYA 959 strongly encourages you to read the privacy policy of any website you visit before continuing to use it.

To ask

7.1. If you have any questions about this privacy policy, please contact us by email[email protected]