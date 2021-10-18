Rory McIlroy says he’s ‘capable of being the best player in the world’ after winning 20th PGA Tour title





The Northern Irishman carded a six-under-par 66 in the final round to finish a shot for two-time major winner Collin Morikawa at the Summit Club in Las Vegas and win $1.75 million from a total purse of $9.75 million.

With that, McIlroy became the 39th player to win at least 20 times on the PGA Tour. It is also his fifth consecutive season with at least one win.

“I know that when I’m doing the things I’m doing well, this is what I’m capable of. I’m capable of winning a lot of events on the PGA Tour and being the best player in the world.” said McIlroy.

The Northern Irishman will now earn a lifetime membership on the PGA Tour – once he has played 15 seasons, which will be at the start of the 2023-24 season – something he called “pretty important”.

"Not having to worry about minimums on Tour and being able to really set a schedule, and especially when kids are going to school and maybe want to spend a little more time at home, that's important," said McIlroy — who returned to the top 10 of the world golf rankings with the win. "If you look at the bigger things in life, to get to that level, I can choose where I play these days anyway, but that makes it even better and less of a burden." McIlroy's win comes in the 32-year-old's first appearance since he gave an emotional interview immediately after finishing his final round during Europe's historic loss to the US in the 2020 Ryder Cup McIlroy was in tears after beating Xander Schauffele in their singles, saying he "should have done more". "It's by far the best golf experience and I hope the guys and girls seeing this today strive to play in this event or the Solheim Cup because there's nothing better than being part of a team, especially with the bond we have in Europe," an emotional McIlroy said "Whatever happens next, I'm proud of all our players this week. I'm proud of our captain, our vice-captains and I wish I could have done a little more for the team. It's been a tough week." But he recovered in style over the weekend. He was behind by nine shots after 36 holes, but hit a fantastic 62 in his third round on Saturday to take himself to the top of the standings. On the final lap, McIlroy started two shots behind Rickie Fowler and made five birdies and an eagle to hold off Morikawa, who shot a 62 to put pressure on the Northern Irishman. After a relatively disappointing 2021 season, McIlroy hopes his CJ Cup success is a sign of better things to come. Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos "It's just a matter of golfing my way again", said McIlroy. That starts with being creative and visual and maybe not so technical. To get to 20 wins here is a big achievement. "I didn't know if it would be this week, but I knew if I kept my head down and kept playing well and doing the right things, I'd get there eventually. "I've started my season with a win before, I think I've finished second or third eight times, so to win it's great. It feels really good, a confirmation of what I've been doing lately. I still want to go back to where I have three, four, five wins a year."

