T20 World Cup: Livingstone, Inglis, Ashwin, Mills – the players to watch

Tymal Mills, Josh Inglis and George Munsey

Heard about the Yorkshireman playing for Australia or the Scotland international with a 41-ball Twenty20 hundred?

They are among the players who will participate in the T20 World Cup, which starts on Sunday.

BBC Sport singles out the men to watch in what promises to be an exciting tournament, including England’s wildcard, India’s returning spinner and the player known as ‘The Spiceman’.

The Yorkshireman Became Aussie – Josh Inglis

Saturday 30 October is a date to mark on your calendar – the day England and Australia meet in Dubai. It’s going to be a very interesting day for uncapped Australian wicketkeeper Josh Inglis.

Born in Leeds, Inglis lived in the UK until he was 14, when his family emigrated to Australia.

He played junior cricket for Yorkshire, appearing in a second XI match alongside England and Yorkshire spinner Adil Rashid and only admitted to supporting England in 2017.

Now 26, Inglis could play against Rashid’s side for their biggest rivals in a World Cup.

Did you know? Inglis was the top scorer in this year’s T20 Blast with 531 runs with a strike rate of 175.82 for Leicestershire.

Scotland’s Great Hitter – George Munsey

When asked about the name of the British-born batter with the fastest men’s T20 international hundred, you could get through quite a few names – Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow perhaps? – before you find the right answer.

In fact, Oxford-born Scotland international George Munsey holds that record after hitting a 41-ball century against the Netherlands in 2019.

The opener, 28, finished at 127 not out of 56 balls, an innings that included 14 sixes – the joint-second highest in a T20 innings.

Did you know? Munsey, who played county cricket for Kent this summer, also hit a 25-ball hundred in an unofficial T20 match for Gloucestershire’s second team.

The Shape Man of England – Liam Livingstone

At the start of 2021, Liam Livingstone’s place in the England T20 squad was far from certain. By the end of the summer, the 28-year-old had definitely made himself into the XI.

He enters the competition as one of the world’s form players.

Livingstone hit a exciting 42-ball century against Pakistan in the first T20 in July, hit a six straight from Headingley two days later and was then top scorer in the men’s inaugural Hundred with 348 runs at an average of 58.

The terrain in the UAE is small. Will they be big enough for Livingstone?

Did you know? Livingstone’s hundred against Pakistan was the fastest for England in T20 cricket.

The Man of 2021 – Mohammad Rizwan

As good as Livingstone has been, he is still behind the top run-scorer in T20 matches this year, Mohammad Rizwan.

The Pakistani wicketkeeper scored 1,445 runs in 32 innings in 2021 with an average of 57.80. In T20 internationals this year, Rizwan is on average 94.

The frail 29-year-old was only seen as a T20 player in this devastating form, but along with captain Babar Azam, he will lead Pakistan’s pursuit of a second T20 World Cup title.

Did you know? Rizwan and Babar are the two leading run scorers in T20 cricket this year.

The odd man out – Ravichandran Ashwin

After a summer in which he curiously carried drinks during the Test series in England, Ravichandran Ashwin was recalled for a World Cup in a format he has not played internationally in over four years.

It was a surprising selection from one of the tournament favourites, especially after a feud with captain Virat Kohli was suggested as one reason the world’s number two bowler sat out four consecutive Tests in England.

Ashwin, 35, had a quiet time with the ball in the Indian Premier League but once again managed to make headlines.

He had argued with England captain Eoin Morgan when he chose to hit a single after a pitch deflected from the non-shrew bat, surely adding more spice to the India-England game as they pitted against each other. would meet final stages.

Did you know? It has been 1,567 days since Ashwin, 35, last played a whiteball match for India.

‘The Spiceman’ – Andre Fletcher

The West Indies features a terrifying lineup with some of the most destructive batters in the game.

In addition to Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard, one of the lesser names is Andre Fletcher – or ‘The Spiceman’ as he is known.

The flamboyant 33-year-old is a hard hitting batter with a penchant for cooking and baking. During the Big Bash he filmed cooking classes external link and blind taste tests, while also posting photos of banana bread and pies during the lockdown.

Did you know? Fletcher scored 84 not out – his highest international T20 score – in the 2016 World Twenty20 against Sri Lanka.

England Wildcard – Tymal Mills

After being away for four years, left arm-pace bowler Tymal Mills has battled injury problems and found form to regain his place in the England squad.

It’s also a welcome return for England, who have lost premier fast bowler Jofra Archer and left-arm sailor and all-rounder Sam Curran to injury.

Mills, 29, has spent the past few years off the international stage honing his skills in various national competitions.

He has become a formidable T20 performer, combining 90mph deliveries with deceptively slower balls, and has the best thrift in the T20 deathovers of any pace bowler in the world.

Did you know? Mills, who has a congenital back condition, was… in a back brace only in February due to a stress fracture.