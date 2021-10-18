England T20 World Cup Team 2021: England Cricket Team for Tournament – Tymal Mills and Tom Curran in





Tom Curran replaces injured brother Sam and Tymal Mills is called up to England’s squad for 2021 ICC Mens T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman

Tymal Mills has been included in England’s T20 World Cup squad. England have replaced injured Sam Curran with brother Tom for the 2021 ICC Mens T20 World Cup. Sam Curran suffered a lower back injury after playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings, with scans confirming the problem. Register to our World of Sport newsletter The i newsletter cutting through the noise He has been replaced by brother Tom Curran, who was previously on the reserve list, and Reece Topley is now one of three players on standby for the main squad. Stokes was the inspiration behind England’s 50-over World Cup win in 2019, dragging his side back from the brink in the Lords final against New Zealand, but they’ll now have to look elsewhere for exploits as they try the limited-overs -to unite trophies. England will kick off their 2021 T20 World Cup campaign against the West Indies on October 23. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6992%"/> Ben Stokes will miss the T20 World Cup as he takes a break from cricket. Who is in the English T20 squad? Sussex speedy Tymal Mills has been listed despite receiving the last of his England caps in February 2017. The left armer had been mentioned by Captain Eoin Morgan as a potential shooter earlier in the season and excelled as a death bowler for Southern Brave in the first edition of The Hundred. The 29-year-old is effectively filling a vacancy created by Jofra Archers, an injury forced, while there is good news for another left-handed sailor, David Willey. Willey was dropped from England’s triumphant World Cup squad two years ago, making way for the newly qualified Archer on the 11th hour. Two years later, he can finally banish some of the disappointment. England T20 World Cup squad: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Reservations: Liam Dawson, Reece Topley James Vince. read more How many spinners will England take? Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid are the only two specialist slow bowlers on the squad, despite the fields in the UAE are known for being spin-friendly. England’s de facto third spinner at the tournament will be Liam Livingstone, who can bowl both off-spin and leg-breaks, but whose primary role is that of destructive middle-order batsman. Liam Dawson is on the standby list. He has knocked out Lancashire leg spinner Matt Parkinson as the backup spin option. A message from the editor: Thank you for reading. NationalWorld is a new national news brand produced by a team of journalists, editors, video producers and designers living and working in the UK. Know more about who is who in the team, and our editorial values. We want to start a community among our readers, so please follow us Facebook, Twitter and Instagramand keep the conversation going. You can also sign up for our email newsletters and receive a curated selection of our best books delivered to your inbox every day.

