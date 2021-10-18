UK Basketball Single-Game Men’s Ticket Information

LEXINGTON, Kentucky. One-game tickets to Kentucky men’s basketball games will be offered this season through two public sale dates, the first starting Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

The first public sale date for single-game tickets will include Kentucky’s first nine home games. Tickets are exclusively available online at Ticketmaster.com or via the Ticketmaster App. Tickets for Kentucky’s last 11 home games, including all Southeastern Conference games and matchups with Louisville and High Point, will go on sale in November.

A limited number of premium single-match floor and courtside tickets are available through the K Fund. For more information, contact the K Fund at (859)-257-6300.

Information about student tickets for regular season matches will be released soon on UKStudentTix.com, including how and when season pass holders can claim tickets for each game, and how and when students can purchase individual game tickets.

In addition to the public sale, the UK Athletics Ticket Office, in conjunction with its partnership with Ticketmaster, will also enable its online sales marketplace for all 20 men’s basketball home games before the season kicks off.

Ticketmaster’s Resale Marketplace is fully integrated with the UK Athletics ticketing system and uses barcode verification technology to ensure the authenticity of all tickets. As the official fan-to-fan marketplace of Big Blue Nation, Ticketmaster offers fans reliable and easy access to purchase tickets for games and sections that might otherwise sell out, as well as post-verified tickets for sale. Please note that tickets posted on the Kentucky resale market may exceed face value.

All tickets purchased directly through Kentucky’s official ticket outlets, the UK Ticket Office, Ticketmaster, FEVO, the visiting team’s ticket office and the Rupp Arena box office are guaranteed to be valid. UK Athletics cautions against purchasing tickets through other outlets that may not be able to offer this guarantee. UK Athletics is committed to providing fans with a ticketing experience that is convenient and safe.

All tickets are mobile and season ticket holders and individual game purchasers will use the UK Athletics app to access and manage tickets. Print-at-home paper tickets (PDFs) are not accepted at any UK Athletics venue, including the Rupp Arena, to further combat fraud and counterfeiting often associated with PDF tickets. For more information, helpful tips and FAQs, visit UKathletics.com/MobileTickets.

Group tickets

Group tickets are a great way to provide entertainment for customers and businesses, team building activities, employee appreciation outings, birthday parties, youth teams, school groups and community organizations. For more information on purchasing group tickets, email [email protected] or contact the UK Sales Office at (800) 928-2287 (option 1). Full information and benefits can be found at UKathletics.com/groups.

Season tickets

Fans interested in getting their hands on new season tickets are encouraged to take part in men’s basketball lottery subscription online or contact the UK Sales Office directly at (800) 928-2287 option 1. Season ticket raffle runs until the start of the season or while supplies last. Call 859-257-6300 for more information about the availability of K Fund lower bowl seats. Full season ticket information, including prices, can be found online at UKathletics.com/tickets.

Tickets for the Blue-White Game at the Rupp Arena on October 22 are still available, starting at $5 each.

While UK Athletics continues to follow the latest health and safety guidelines from local and national authorities, UK Athletics plans to operate the venues at full capacity this season.

Regardless of vaccination status, all guests, employees and vendors will be required to wear masks when visiting the Rupp Arena this season. Fans are not required to show proof of vaccination to enter the Rupp Arena, but face coverings covering the nose and mouth are mandatory for all fans when viewing the match from their assigned seat and entering, exiting and moving around the Rupp Arena. Children 2 years and younger are not required to wear a mask. If spectators are unable to wear masks, they are encouraged not to attend the matches in person in the interest of their health and the health of others.

For fans attending the 2021-22 Kentucky basketball events at the Rupp Arena this season, all items will be searched for security reasons and the SEC Clear Bag Policy is in effect. Backpacks and large bags are prohibited. Guests are allowed to enter the Rupp Arena with one clear bag no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ plus a small clutch bag no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″. Clear bag must be top to bottom be clear and a 2′ trim/boundary is generally acceptable. To speed up entry to the Rupp Arena, fans are encouraged not to bring a bag to sporting events at the Rupp Arena.

The Wildcats will enter the 2021-22 season as a Final Four contender with one of the country’s most experienced teams in the country. The UK roster currently consists of a sixth year graduate, a fifth year graduate, two red shirts juniors, five juniors, one red shirts sophomore, two sophomores and three highly regarded four and five star freshmen.

John Caliparic The team will return 42.1% of its minutes, 41.9% of its score, 39.0% of rebounds, 42.4% of assists and 60.6% of three-pointers from a season ago. In comparison, the only two Calipari-coached Kentucky teams to return more minutes and more points (in terms of percentages) than the 2021-22 team expected to return were the 2011-12 National Championship team and the Final Four team. 2014-15. which started the season 38-0.

Adding the Wildcats’ four transfers to the equation, Kentucky’s current 2021-22 roster includes 13,385 minutes, 5,203 points, 1,917 rebounds, 1,132 assists, and 543 total three-pointers in college basketball production.

For the latest news on the Kentucky men’s basketball team, follow @KentuckyMBBon Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, and on the web at UKathletics.com.