NFL Week 7 Schedule, TV Info for all 13 Week 7 NFL Games





Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season will be missing some of the squad matchups from previous weeks. But it still has some very intriguing games. TheDenver Broncos and Cleveland Brownskick of the Week on Thursday Night Football on October 21. The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among the intriguing games on Sunday, October 24. TheNew Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawk close out the week on Monday Night Football on October 25. Check out the full Week 7 NFL schedule for the 2021 season below. All time MST. Thursday night football Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns, 5:20 PM, Fox, NFL Network, Amazon The Broncos have lost three straights and the Browns have lost two straights. Which team will move about .500 with a win in Week 7? Sunday early games Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, 10 a.m., Fox Carolina was 3-0 after the first three weeks of the season, but is now 3-3. The Giants are only 1-5 and have the worst scoring difference in the NFC at -63. New York Jets at New England Patriots, 10 a.m., CBS The Patriots suffered a brutal loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 and face a Jets team that retires in Week 7. Kansas City Chiefs on Tennessee Titans, 10 a.m., CBS The Chiefs got back on track with a big win over Washington but face a tough challenge from Derrick Henry and the Titans. Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers, 10 a.m., Fox Aaron Rodgers and his company are 5-1 in the season after their win over the Chicago Bears last week. Washington is only 2-4. Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 10am, Fox Can Tua Tagovailo lead Miami to a win against the Falcons? Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 10 a.m., CBS The Bengals are one game behind the Ravens in the AFC North race en route to this pivotal showdown. NFL Week 7: Sunday late games Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams, 1:05 PM, Fox The Rams impress on offense and defense leading up to this game against the scoreless Lions. Philadelphia Eagles at Las Vegas Raiders, 1:05 PM, Fox The Raiders fired their coach and won their match in Week 6. Can Kenyan Drake perform again for Las Vegas? Houston Texans at Arizona Cardinals, 1:25 PM, CBS The cardinals are 6-0. Yes, the Cardinals are 6-0. Who saw that coming before the season? Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:25 PM, CBS Tampa Bay has had extra time to prepare for this game against the Bears. Will it be a blow? More:NFL playoff photo: Arizona Cardinals still on top of NFC after Week 6 win vs. Cleveland Browns More:2022 Super Bowl Odds For Every NFL Team: Arizona Cardinals Odds Soar After 6-0 Start Football on Sunday evening Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers, 5:20 p.m., NBC Yes, there is still much of the season to go, but both teams desperately need a win in this game to increase their playoff chances. Monday night football New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks, 5:15 PM, ESPN The Seahawks are getting another featured game after being on Sunday Night Football last week. The Saints come out of a bye in this game. Teams on bye in week 7 The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers will not play in week 7. More:NFL Week 7 Odds: Money Lines, Point Spread, Over/Unders for Week 7 NFL Games More:NFL Power Rankings: Arizona Cardinals Destroy Cleveland Browns, Believers Win 6-0 Start Highest Paid NFL Players: Reach Jeremy Cluffat [email protected].Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff. Support local journalism: subscribe toazcentral.comToday.

