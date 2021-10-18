How the Boston Red Sox Overcame a COVID Outbreak and Reached the ALCS

On the last day of August, before the bottom of the second inning in a road game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora called his All-Star shortstop off the field.

“Alex never got me out,” Xander Bogaerts told ESPN in an interview last week. Bogaerts knew something was wrong. And with a COVID outbreak sweeping through the team’s clubhouse, it didn’t take long to figure out what was causing it. used to be.

“I knew right away,” he said. “‘F —, I have COVID.'”

The loss of Bogaerts was a serious blow to Boston morale during a difficult period in the season. As the confident bravado of David Ortiz and the grinder mentality of Dustin Pedroia once defined the Boston clubhouse, Bogaerts is the heart and soul of this team. Every day he walks into the clubhouse with the same attitude: a big smile, handing out handshakes and hugs to teammates, always looking for a silver lining, no matter how grim things are.

“I think that’s his biggest impact — just bringing that positive energy every day,” said Red Sox, hitting coach Tim Hyers. “Obviously he has the experience and the knowledge to help other players, but the energy, his vibe and his attitude, it rubs us all.”

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom heard the news of Bogaerts’ diagnosis as many fans of the team did — when he saw his shortstop leaving the televised Rays game.

Bogaerts was the seventh Red Sox player to hit the COVID IL in the past five days. For Bloom, watching at home in Boston, that moment was the low point of the season. Boston was in the middle of a playoff chase and clinging to a wildcard spot, hoping to fend off the rises of the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics. And now his star shortstop — and top performer, with a half-win to that date, according to FanGraphs — was out for at least 10 days.

Panic ran through Bloom’s mind.

“It was shocking,” Bloom said. “I was shocked.”

Between August 27 and September 12, a dozen Red Sox players and two members of the team’s support staff tested positive for COVID-19, threatening Boston’s ability to set up a team every night, let alone ​compete for a play-off spot. Core members of the roster — from Bogaerts to Kik Hernndez to Chris Sale — were out for a long time. It was then hard to imagine the Red Sox going up against the Houston Astros in the ALCS. But now they look back on the period that nearly derailed their season as a formative time that reset the team’s mindset and propelled them into the postseason.

“The outbreak, which no one had experienced in the course of their career, we had to come together as a group,” Bloom said. “That has served us well all along. … They had to come together and get it done.”

In recent weeks, team sources admit, the Red Sox have not strictly adhered to safety protocol. Players walked through the clubhouse without masks, sitting at tables and playing cards. Bank coach Will Venable tested positive with a breakthrough infection at the beginning of August. On August 27, Kik Hernndez, who is also vaccinated and self-identifying as “patient zero,” became the first Red Sox player to test positive — setting off a chain reaction that would last for weeks.

Two days later, the team had a rain delay in Cleveland on Aug. 29, which sources describe as a key factor in the spread, with players sitting indoors for three hours. That day, second baseman Christian Arroyo tested positive, alongside strength and conditioning coach Kiyoshi Momose. Relievers Martn Prez, Matt Barnes and quality control coach Ramn Vzquez tested positive, while reliever Josh Taylor went into quarantine as close contact on August 30, and reliever Hirokazu Sawamura and Bogaerts tested positive the next day.

The outbreak took a mental toll on Bogaerts, affecting his playing on the pitch before he tested positive himself. In the five games between the positive tests of Hernndez and Bogaerts, the Red Sox shortstop struggled at the plate, hitting .222 (he averaged .295 in the regular season) and striking out eight in 18 at bats .

“I was just stressing a lot,” said Bogaerts. “We had a lot of things going on with the COVID. I didn’t play well for a while.”

The Red Sox have updated their COVID protocols. Masking around the team increased and meetings moved from clubhouses to the stands. Batting practice groups became smaller. Tests took place daily. But despite the tightened precautions, the virus continued to spread.

September 1 brought a positive test for utilityman Yairo Muoz, and outfielder Jarren Duran hit the COVID IL on September 3. Pitcher Nick Pivetta and utility man Danny Santana followed on September 5, followed by Sale — who also tested positive during the off-season — and Jonathan Araz on September 10. Reliever Phillips Valdez was the 12th and final player to test positive, on September 12.

On the day Herndez tested positive, Boston had a record of 74-56, third in the American League East behind the Yankees. Already struggling, the Red Sox were slowly descending from their spot atop the AL East, where they had spent most of the first half of the season.

“I was worried,” said Bogaerts. “A lot of our regular players were out — me, Kik, a lot of the regular players were out. We were hoping none of the other guys like Devers would go out because it wouldn’t have been fun.”

The time in quarantine forced Bogaerts to sit alone with his thoughts.

“The most difficult were the earlier days,” Bogaerts said in an interview at the beginning of September. “You see day one, day two, I’ve got eight or nine to go. Those are the hard ones. The starting ones. As soon as you start reaching day seven or day eight, you start to get anxious. You can’t wait to get back to come.”

Over the next few weeks, Boston shuffled its roster to compensate for the 12 players who made it onto the COVID roster, with mixed results. Jonathan Araz — who had only played 14 games before August 17 — filled in the middle spots in the infield and doubled his game total between August 17 and September 8. Boston claimed utility man Taylor Motter (2-for-6 and three runs scored) in three games with Red Sox) on waivers from the Colorado Rockies, signing Jos Iglesias (.356/.406/.508 in 23 games) after he had been released from the Angels.

The squad rounded out the pitching staff with players like Brad Peacock (5.1 innings thrown, nine runs allowed), Michael Feliz (5.1 innings, two runs allowed), Connor Seabold (three innings, two runs allowed in one game ) and John Schreiber (three innings, one run allowed).

With a roster full of substitutes and no room for error in an ever-tightening wildcard race, Boston continued with a next-man-up mentality, one that Cora said allowed the team to become a leader in the competition for comeback wins.

“Those guys filled in nicely,” said Bogaerts. “They’re not guys who hit home runs and are as productive as the regular players, but they put down their bunts and made the moves defensively and they stepped up and helped balance everything out.”

After a record 15-18 in the 33 games before Hernandez went to the IL, the Red Sox finished the season 19-14 – a month with a superstitious winning streak in yellow City Connect uniforms. They relied on one of the league’s best fouls as they hoped for results from a bending, but not breaking pitching staff – and finally secured a wildcard spot on the final day of the regular season.

For Bloom, the outbreak required the team to focus amid the chaos.

“The stories are easy to write in retrospect,” Bloom said. “There were a lot of points at the end of September where they could have folded the tent and they didn’t. Part of it has to do with coming together and making it happen after that low point in St. Pete. and finding a way, part That built resilience and the ability to move forward and take some punches and keep going.”

When Bogaerts returned from the COVID roster, he blossomed as the offensive anchor of the Boston lineup, hitting .271/.393/.443 with three home runs in 20 games. It was more of the same in the playoffs, where he homered in the Red Sox’s wildcard win against the Yankees and hit .333 with another homerun against the Rays in the ALDS.

Bogaerts said the forced absence gave him a new perspective. “It helped me relax a bit,” he said. “Made me appreciate the game a lot more.”

Looking back, Cora said Bogaerts’ journey to the COVID IL pushed a reset button for him – and possibly for the entire Red Sox season.

“It was a tough day,” Cora said. “In this business it’s 162 matches and as hard as it was, we had to turn the page. … Xander was out for 10 days, but then he reset and charged and finished strong. We’re working on the glass always half full.”