NFL power rankings: Raiders, Steelers rising again; Browns, Bears, Seahawks slide for week 7

In Week 6 in the NFL, the top teams responded in some tough matchups on the road, proving that they are complete teams that can win anyway, anywhere, anytime. While that limits the turmoil in Sporting News’ latest week 7 rankings, there are still many notable developments.

While six teams have broken up with 5-1 or better records (see the 6-0 Cardinals) and the seventh can join that group Monday night, the interesting move is in the tangled middle between 4-2 and 2-4 . With the playoffs hosting 14 teams, there’s plenty to change at the back of the playoff picture.

Here’s how SN sees all the teams going head-to-head from 1-32 with a third of the 2021 season over:

1.Arizona Cardinals 6-0 (previous rank: 1)

The Cardinals had the ultimate cheating game in Cleveland and responded by scorching the Browns from start to finish, even without coach Kliff Kingsbury being able to make the trip, with Kyler Murray showing no right shoulder restrictions. And how about the old-fashioned JJ Watt?

2. Los Angeles Rams 5-1(2)

The Rams show no mercy on lesser opponents. Everything works offensively again and the defense might finally be able to hunt a helpless enemy. Los Angeles is still working on that rematch with Arizona much later in the season.

3. Buffalo Bills 4-1 (3)

Bills’ Week 1 misstep against the Steelers isn’t looking too bad now with several big wins since then, topped off by overthrowing Kansas City and perhaps also bolstered by dissolving Tennessee.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5-1 (4)

The Buccaneers have taken the methodical way of winning by any means necessary and don’t worry about style points (when they aren’t there) with Tom Brady. They’re just buying time until Rob Gronkowski and their key secondary pieces can get healthy.

5. Green Bay Packers 5-1 (5)

The Packers continue to do their thing with Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones having the right level of defensive support in every game. With their impressive streak of five wins, that week 1 debacle against the Saints seems like a distant memory.

6. Dallas Cowboys 5-1 (6)

The Cowboys didn’t just escape the Patriots with a fifth straight win. They made a statement in the kind of game they often lost in the past, overcoming big penalties, red zone turnovers and one big covering foul. Dak Prescott is hard to beat and the Bucs were lucky enough to do that in Week 1.

7. Baltimore Ravens 5-1(8)

The Ravens can now beat teams in many ways, while Lamar Jackson is running or passing the attack on to big things.

8. Los Angeles Chargers 4-2 (7)

The Chargers were unprepared for the Ravens’ versatile attack, who managed to attack them where they were weakest, in the offensive defense. Justin Herbert’s clunker reminds him that he can still fall victim to his inexperience, no matter how good he looked last week.

9. Kansas City Chiefs 3-3 (10)

The Chiefs looked like they were heading for another mess-packed mess in Washington, but then the lights went back on for Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill to turn a frustrating, winable contest into an all-out defeat. The defense was a nice surprise by protecting the lead well.

10. Cincinnati Bengal 4-2 (11)

Joe Burrow gives Prescott a run for his money as comeback player of the year with great first half play from the quarterback. The Bengals look dangerous and completely offensive and the defense is now feeding on that.

11. Las Vegas Raiders 4-2 (16)

The Raiders got rid of Jon Gruden and somehow their offense and defense have untapped some of their potential in Denver. It’s no coincidence, as the new leadership seemed more focused on showcasing their most talented players.

12. Cleveland Browns 3-3 (9)

The Browns got a scorch against the Cardinals as their offensive line, wide receiver and back injuries caught up with them near Baker Mayfield. The defense is overburdened instead of teeing off, playing out a hasty attack-based ball control.

13. Tennessee Titans 3-2 (12)

The Titans won’t pull away with the AFC South while the Colts walk right back into the mix. Neither their defense nor their attack is reliable enough to be trusted in any given week.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers 3-3 (20)

The Steelers aren’t beautiful offensively yet, but they’ve fought their way back to .500 thanks to the strength of rookie bringing Najee Harris back and their defense, which was their season plan anyway.

15. Saints of New Orleans 3-2 (19)

The Saints had a farewell to find out what kind of team (competitor or mid-runner) they are after Drew Brees. Sean Payton has done a great job of getting them to play complementary football and especially squeezing good play out of Jameis Winston.

16. Minnesota Vikings 3-3 (23)

The Vikings have three OKwins (Lions, Panthers, Seahawks) to make up for three heavy losses (Bengals, Cardinals, Browns) in a tough early schedule. They get 7 bye for a week before facing the Cowboys, Ravens, Chargers and Packers (yikes) the following month.

17. Seattle Seahawks 2-4(13)

The Seahawks just aren’t the same team without Russell Wilson’s inspiring and great play, which should mean he really is always the NFL’s MVP based on how much his team needs him to win.

18. San Francisco 49ers 2-3 (14)

The 49ers had to figure out a few things on both sides of the ball during the bye and also use them to get healthier. It’s up to Kyle Shanahan to make sure the offense clicks, as the defense may not be a quick fix.

19. Chicago Bears 3-3 (15)

The Bears got some better play from their main rookies, Justin Fields and Khalil Herbert, to make the Packers sweat. But they need more firepower because their defense still has a lot of keyholes.

20. Carolina Panthers 3-3(17)

The Panthers quickly faded from 3-0 with Sam Darnold struggling and Christian McCaffrey sick. Their offense that had so much potential is now a mixed bag of occasional flashes. The run defense woes are also very real.

21. Denver Broncos 3-3 (18)

The Broncos are in free fall with their attack and are still trying to keep them afloat, but Vic Fangio’s defense loses it completely after a strong 3-0 start. The Browns out on the road next week won’t help them get better.

22. Philadelphia Eagles 2-4 (21)

The Eagles played well against the Buccaneers and Jalen Hurts did what he could, but the defensive rollercoaster continues to be maddening for Nick Sirianni.

23. New England Patriots 2-4 (22)

The Patriots have had two “moral” home wins against the Cowboys and Buccaneers, but they are still winless in New England. Their only wins are still against the Texans and Jets. Despite the top-notch treatment, they are not playoff-worthy.

24. Atlanta Falcons 2-3(25)

The Falcons had a farewell to continue working on their attack to have it hum with Matt Ryan and Arthur Smith. Watch out if they let Kyle Pitts and Calvin Ridley go at the same time.

25. Indianapolis Foals 2-4 (26)

The Colts see Carson Wentz play as they expected in Frank Reich’s attack with his full armor and better blocking. They should know that the AFC South title is still within reach if they can clean up a little more defensively.

26. Washington soccer team 2-4(24)

WFT begins to see Taylor Heinicke return to his below-average talent. However, the defense was the much bigger disappointment and gave up far more big plays than it yields.

27. New York Jets 1-4(29)

The Jets had a much-needed goodbye to regroup for Zach Wilson and Robert Saleh’s rookie season. The bad news is that in week 7 they will be heading out with the Patriots for the second time.

28. New York Giants 1-5 (28)

The Giants were cut to size against the Rams as they were hit by the injuries. Their defense has become a grenade at every level and their attack has no rhythm or consistency with line and backfield shortages.

29. Miami Dolphins 1-5(27)

The Dolphins’ defense has gone into the tank with injuries and ineffectiveness everywhere, which is a really awful look for Brian Flores as it’s timed with Tua Tagovailoa reviving the attack.

30. Houston Texans 1-5 (30)

The Texans are unable to compete well with Davis Mills and their defense despite all the flashes they show for a rebuilding team with above average coaching. They should be well positioned to field Deshaun Watson’s real replacement.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars 1-5(32)

The Jaguars won ahead of Trevor Lawrence by backing him with great receiving, running and special teams in a win at home game in London. Now they are going to try to get back on the board on American soil.

32. Detroit Lions 0-6(31)

The Lions are slowly losing their battle as the defeats become more devastating. The Bengals they so tame on their home turf may have taken away all their fellow cats.