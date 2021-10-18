Packers Week 6 Snap Counts: Preston Smith’s Injury Leads to Multiplayer Edge Snaps

It was a good win over a bitter rival for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but it was difficult to get through in terms of injuries. Three starters left the game due to injury and did not return, with the absence of linebacker Preston Smiths being one of the most difficult to replace.

Center Josh Myers and security Darnell Savage also left, but their absence was more of a 1-on-1 trade with their backups. On the fringes, the Packers have substituted a lot of players lately, so it wasn’t as easy as hooking up backup Jonathan Garvin for Smith.

Garvin took more pictures than usual in this game, but a handful of other players also took pictures from the outside, including LaDarius Hamilton, Oren Burks, and Jaylon Smith. But in the end, the Packers pass rush came from inside the defensive line, with Kenny Clark and Dean Lowry leading the charge.

Here’s how the Packers’ playing time decreased in their 24-14 win over the Bears.

ATTACK (59 total played)

quarterback

Aaron Rodgers 59

It was a modest day from a stats perspective for Rodgers, but his efficiency was beyond question. Rodgers completed all 15 passes he attempted within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage and finished the day 17-for-23 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding a hasty score. Those numbers amounted to a passer rating of 128.0, the ninth time in Rodgers’ career that he has posted a rating above 125 against the Bears.

Property, indeed.

To run

Aaron Jones 35, AJ Dillon 25

Both Packers running backs had explosive runs in Sunday’s game and were efficient at different times. Jones ran for 76 yards on 13 carries, adding 34 receiving yards and a score on four receptions. Jones was 28 yards long, and he was effective in the middle of the game. Dillon got 59 yards on the ground with 11 carries, though he did little early on his other six carries. But he caught a few first downs with his legs on the final ride, setting the clock on the Packers 10-point win.

These two remain a difficult match-up for opponents, and their use was ideal in this game. Jones accounted for about two-thirds of reps while the game was competitive, then Dillon came in to penalty and ran through the defense late to finish it off.

Wide receivers

Davante Adams 50, Allen Lazard 50, Randall Cobb 23, Equamous St. Brown 12, Amari Rodgers 6, Juwann Winfree 2

Adams and Lazard led the way for the receivers in this game, while the rest of the wideouts saw exactly one target, a 14-yard catch by Rodgers. Keep in mind that St. Browns touchdown should have counted as he didn’t clear off to pull an OPI penalty nor was he out of bounds. That piece will definitely be a big plus in fourth year wideout film study.

Instead, Adams saw just five goals on the day, with the Packers concentrating on the run game. He was exceptionally efficient with them, catching four balls for 89 yards and extending his career high yards per catch average to 14.5. Adam’s five goals were his fewest in a game since week two of last season, when he was targeted just three times in a game he left early with injury; the last time he saw those few goals while completely healthy for an entire game was in week three of 2019 against Denver (4 goals for 56 yards).

Lazard showed up a bit in this game, catching the first pass of the day from Rodgers on a handy slope over center and adding a one meter touchdown to a beautifully designed kick pass.

Tight ends

Marcedes Lewis 40, Robert Tonyan 37, Josiah Deguara 15

Is Lewis now formally TE1? He has consistently outdone Tonyan and has even been a more frequent receiving weapon in recent weeks. Lewis caught two passes for 17 yards, while Big Bob pulled in just two of his own for just ten yards. The Packers even used more 12 men in this game than usual, as they worked to get the run game going and give the offensive line extra help.

Attacking Linemen

Elgton Jenkins 59, Jon Runyan, Jr., 59, Royce Newman 59, Billy Turner 59, Lucas Patrick 55, Josh Myers 4

Part of the reason the line needed that help was because of interior issues. Myers left the game early with a knee injury and will likely be out for a few weeks. That put Patrick in the center, where he started and played a full game last week. Jenkins’ return sent Yosh Nijman back to the bench, but Royce Newman remains the weak link up front, with at least a few mental mistakes leading to one or two looting.

The question for this week will be whether David Bakhtiari is ready to return from the PUP list after his ACL split last New Year’s Eve. If he does, Jenkins’ placement will be interesting to watch, will he fill in for Myers in the middle or move to guard, perhaps bumping Runyan into the right guard and Newman on the bench? Stay tuned.

DEFENSE (61 total played)

Defensive Linemen

Kenny Clark 50, Dean Lowry 46, Kingsley Keke 26, Tyler Lancaster 19, TJ Slaton 7

Very briefly, the Packers saw Clark go down in the first half with a minor injury, but whatever happened to him wasn’t enough to keep him off the field for more than a few snaps. It’s a good thing as Clark once again dominated the scrimmage and was rewarded with a few sacks on Justin Fields on the Bears’ final ride. Lowry also added a pocket and has a nice game inside, which creates at least a few extra pressure.

Outside linebackers

Rashan Gary 49, Jonathan Garvin 44, LaDarius Hamilton 12, Preston Smith 8

An oblique injury kept Smith sidelined for most of this game, forcing Garvin to be in starter reps for much of the game. He responded with a cover sack to Fields and a few tackles, while Gary had a QB hit and four tackles of his own. If Smith’s injury is already serious, the Packers may need to look outside the organization for some extra help to fill in his snaps and keep Gary fresh.

Inside Linebackers

DeVondre Campbell 61, Oren Burks 19, Jaylon Smith 17, Krys Barnes 13

As usual, Campbell played every down and was a solid force in the center of defence. However, the Packers rotated the players alongside him, with Jaylon Smith taking some of the usual snaps of Krys Barnes in the base and Burks coming in for some nickels reruns. Both Burks and Smith were also on the edge a few times, likely to spell Gary and Garvin without a healthy fourth edge rusher.

Overall, the unit made only modest contributions, with Campbell leading the team with just six tackles. But maybe that’s for the best, as the line did well on the point of attack in front of them.

safety

Adrian Amos 61, Henry Black 37, Darnell Savage 31

Savages’ concussion won’t keep him out for long, hopefully, as the Packers have not used more than these three protections at any point this year. Black continued to get a few reps as the dime linebacker before taking over as a late replacement for Savages.

Savage came down with a pick early in the game as Fields moved into the end zone on what he thought was a free play. Amos almost had another on a similarly odd throw, though he couldn’t quite secure the football with his first foot on the ground.

Cornerbacks

Eric Stokes 61, Rasul Douglas 52, Chandon Sullivan 46, Isaac Yiadom 9, Shemar Jean-Charles 3

Yiadom and Stokes started the game on the outside, but Joe Barry had a quick hook for Yiadom after allowing a 20-yard gain and committing a 26-yard pass-interference penalty in the end zone on the opening drive. Douglas rose and immediately put the unit down; his stats for the rest of the game tell the story:

Rasul Douglas Aiming: 6

Reception: 3

YDS: 32

YAC: 2

TD: 0

NFL QB Rating: 66.0 That will play. Jake Morley (@JacobMorley) October 18, 2021

All things considered, the corner group did a decent job, limiting the Bears receivers to just over 100 yards as a unit, while the wideouts’ lone touchdown to Darnell Mooney was blamed on a Barnes foul in zone coverage.

SPECIAL TEAMS SNAP LEADERS

Deguara 18, Black 17, Burks 17, Ty Summers 16, Jean-Charles 15, St. Brown 13, Kylin Hill 11