TNCA President Rupa Gurunath, who is also a director at India Cements Ltd and KS Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, were also in attendance. CHENNAI: There is no Chennai Super Kings without MS Dhonic , India Cements Ltd (ICL) Vice Chairman and Managing Director N Srinivasan said Monday.Likewise the former BCCI Chief added that there is no MS Dhoni without Chennai Super Kings, his emphatic statement tells a lot about the relationship between the franchise and the iconic cricketer.Led by Dhoni, CSK won their fourth IPL title to make an incredible comeback after their unforgettable outing last year.“Dhoni is an essential part of CSK, Chennai and Tamil Nadu. There is no CSK without Dhoni and there is no Dhoni without CSK,” Srinivasan told reporters during a brief interaction after visiting Lord Venkatachalapathy Temple here with the IPL -trophy.ICL owned the CSK franchise from its inception in 2008 until 2014 when ownership was transferred to Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd.Dhoni-led CSK defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the final last Friday to win the IPL title for the fourth time.Asked about keeping Dhoni and other CSK players in the next IPL auction, he said the retention policy has yet to be announced.When asked about the criticism that there is no Tamil Nadu cricketer in the CSK team, he said that 13 players from the TNPL play in the IPL or represent India.“A lot of people watch TNPL matches and it will only get stronger.”When asked about CSK’s victory celebrations, Srinivasan said Dhoni would come to Chennai after serving as the Indian team mentor in the T20 World Cup and “share the trophy with the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin during a function which would be hosted in the MA Chidambaram Stadium”.Srinivasan, who is a member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board, received the trophy after a ritual at Lord Venkateswara Temple.TNCA President Rupa Gurunath, who is also a director at India Cements Ltd and KS Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, were also in attendance.

