Sports
Money lines, point spread, over/unders for NFL games
Week 7 of the NFL season can potentially make or break different NFL teams’ chances for the NFL playoffs.
Who is preferred in each game? Check out the odds for all 13 games in week 7 of the season, courtesy ofTypical sports book.
NFL Week 7 Point Spreads
- Denver Broncos (+4.5) at Cleveland Browns (-4.5)
- Carolina Panthers (-2.5) at New York Giants (+2.5)
- New York Jets (+6.5) at New England Patriots (-6.5)
- Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5) at Tennessee Titans (+4.5)
- Washington Football Team (+9.5) at Green Bay Packers (-9.5)
- Atlanta Falcons (-1.5) at Miami Dolphins (+1.5)
- Cincinnati Bengals (+6.5) at Baltimore Ravens (-6.5)
- Detroit Lions (+15.5) at Los Angeles Rams (-15.5)
- Philadelphia Eagles (+2.5) at Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5)
- Houston Texans (+17.5) at Arizona Cardinals (-17.5)
- Chicago Bears (+12.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-12.5)
- Indianapolis Colts (+4.5) at San Francisco 49ers (-4.5)
- New Orleans Saints (-3.5) at Seattle Seahawks (+3.5)
NFL Week 7 Money Lines
- Denver Broncos (+175) at Cleveland Browns (-220)
- Carolina Panthers (-145) at New York Giants (+120)
- New York Jets (+250) at New England Patriots (-320)
- Kansas City Chiefs (-205) at Tennessee Titans (+165)
- Washington Football Team (+360) at Green Bay Packers (-500)
- Atlanta Falcons (-117) at Miami Dolphins (-103)
- Cincinnati Bengals (+220) at Baltimore Ravens (-280)
- Detroit Lions (+700) at Los Angeles Rams (-1200)
- Philadelphia Eagles (+125) at Las Vegas Raiders (-155)
- Houston Texans (+850) at Arizona Cardinals (-1800)
- Chicago Bears (+520) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-800)
- Indianapolis Colts (+170) at San Francisco 49ers (-210)
- New Orleans Saints (-180) at Seattle Seahawks (+145)
NFL Week 7:
NFL Week 7 over/under
- Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns: 43.5
- Carolina Panthers at New York Giants: 44.5
- New York Jets at New England Patriots: 42.5
- Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans: 55.5
- Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers: 48.5
- Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins: 47.5
- Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens: 47.5
- Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams: 50.5
- Philadelphia Eagles in Las Vegas Raiders: 47.5
- Houston Texans at Arizona Cardinals: 47.5
- Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 48.5
- Indianapolis Colts on San Francisco 49ers: 44.5
- New Orleans Saints in Seattle Seahawks: 43.5
The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers will not play in week 7.
