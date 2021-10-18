Richardson Named To Bob Cousy Award Watch List





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. Senior Will Richardson was one of 20 players named on Monday’s 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award watchlist by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The Pac-12 first-team roster for all preseason conferences closed conference play last season with four consecutive double-digit scoring trips, including a career-high 22 points in the state of Oregon. Richardson followed that up with 19 points (7-10 FG), seven assists and six rebounds in the first-round victory over Iowa of the NCAA tournament. Richardson has helped the Ducks to two Sweet Sixteen appearances and two consecutive Pac-12 conference championships. He goes into the season with a shot at moving into the top 10 of Oregon’s career lists in steals, assists, three-point field goals and wins. Richardson’s former teammate Payton Pritchard became the first Oregon player to win the award when he was honored in 2020. Other past winners include Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois (2021), Ja Morant, Murray State (2019), Jalen Brunson, Villanova (2018), Frank Mason III, Kansas (2017), Tyler Ulis, Kentucky (2016), and Delon Wright, Utah (2015). Bob Cousy played for Holy Cross from 1946 to 1950 and won an NCAA championship in 1947. In 1950, he was named a Consensus First-Team All-American. 1963), NBA Most Valuable Player (1957) and 13-time NBA All-Star (1951-63). In 1996, he was named to the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team. The winner of the Bob Cousy Award 2022 will be awarded on a date to be determined, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Other awards to be presented include the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award, the Karl Malone Power Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award, in addition to the Women’s Starting Five. For more information about the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award 2022 and the latest updates, log on to www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #CousyAward on Twitter and Instagram. The kick-off of Five Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, will go live on Friday, October 22. 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Candidates* Jahvon Quinerly Alabama

Antoine Davis Detroit

Jeremy Roach Duke

Andrew Nembhard Gonzaga

Andre Curbelo Illinois

Remy Martin Kansas

Sahvir Wheeler Kentucky

DeVante’ Jones Michigan

Caleb Love North Carolina

Max Abmas Oral Roberts

Will Richardson Oregon Kendric Davis High School

Kyle Lofton St Bonaventure

Kennedy Chandler Tennessee

Marcus Carr, Texas

Tyger Campbell UCLA

Scotty Pippen Jr. Vanderbilt

Collin Gillespie Villanova

Kihei Clark Virginia

Paul Scruggs Xavier *Players can play their way to and from the list at any time during the 2021-22 season*

