Spartan Gymnastics Announces 2022 Schedule





EAST LANSING, Mich.Mike Rowe, Michigan State women’s gymnastics head coach, announced the Spartans’ schedule for 2022 on Monday afternoon. “We are excited about the upcoming 2022 women’s gymnastics season as it marks a fresh start for our program,” head coach Mike Rowe commentary. “We are stronger and better than ever and the equality between the Big Ten as a conference is also becoming more competitive than ever.” “We are on track to meet our milestones and event benchmarks, maybe even a little ahead of years past, showing us that this year’s team is hungry to do great things.” This year’s program includes five home meetings at Jenison Field House. Michigan State will host Big Ten opponents Iowa, Maryland and Illinois to meet in East Lansing. The Spartans will also participate in the B1G Five Meet on February 19 as part of the annual Elevate the Stage event in Toledo, Ohio. The Spartans welcome 12 gymnasts, including five seniors, back to the 2021-22 squad and bring in six newcomers in the form of five freshmen and one transfer. Meet the Spartans will take place on November 20 at 1 p.m. to celebrate the incoming start of the season. Fans are welcome to meet this year’s squad and get a taste of upcoming routines. The Spartans will also be bringing back their annual Green & White meeting, details of which will be announced later. MSU opens its season on the road with UC Davis on January 9, followed by a tri-meeting with Bowling Green and Illinois State at home on January 15. They close out the month of January with a hosting from Iowa on January 22 and a trip to Michigan on January 30. “We’re looking forward to getting back in front of our fans, opening at home to Bowling Green and Illinois State, then entertaining last year’s Big Ten champions in Iowa the following weekend,” Rowe said. February kicks off with two home events for the Spartans as they host Maryland on February 5 and Illinois on February 13. After the B1G Five Meet, they hit the road again, this time against the state of Ohio, to round out the month. The squad wraps things up with two final regular season events in March. Both are non-conference meetings, with Western Michigan hosting on March 5 before the Spartans hit the road on March 11 to face Kentucky. The 2022 Big Ten Championships are scheduled for March 18-20 in Iowa City and will be hosted by Iowa.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://msuspartans.com/news/2021/10/18/womens-gymnastics-spartan-gymnastics-announces-2022-schedule.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos