Week 7 ACC Footballers of the Week

GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized for their standout performances in last weekend’s games.

The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following were honored this week:

QUARTERBACK Brennan Armstrong, Virginia, Jr., QB, Shelby, Ohio

Earned his fourth ACC Quarterback of the Week honors of the season after leading the Cavaliers in Saturday’s 48-0 win over Duke. Rushed for 34 yards, including a clambering TD run of 7 yards in the second quarter as UVA built a 34-0 lead at halftime. Passed 19 first downs and covered six of his completions from 20 or more yards Armstrong has passed for more than 300 yards in all six games this season.

WALK BACK Sean Tucker, Syracuse, Fr., RB, Owings Mills, Md.

Named ACC Running Back of the Week for the second straight week after his performance in Friday night’s 17-14 loss to visiting Clemson Carried the ball 22 times for a leading 157 yards (7.1 yards-per-carry average) and caught two passes for 20 yards, Tucker has now run more than 100 yards in five-straight games, putting the Syracuse program record Heads in week eight second nationally in rushing yards and all-purpose yards.

CO-RECEIVER Josh Downs, North Carolina, So., WR, Suwanee, Ga.

Made a career-high 11 receptions for 96 yards and scored a receiving touchdown for the eighth straight game going back to last season’s Orange Bowl in Saturday’s 45-42 win over Miami Extended his streak to seven straight games with eight or more catches, the longest such streak in college football since Fresno States Davante Adams in 2013 Third ACC Weekly Honor of the Season.

CO RECEIVER Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia, so, WR, Plaquemine, La.

After missing the last three quarters of the Louisville game on October 9 due to injury, Wicks bounced back with an impressive performance in Virginia’s 48-0 win over Duke. Caught seven passes (on nine goals) for 125 yards and one score averaging 17.9 yards per reception. His touchdown reception came on a 20-yard toss from Brennan Armstrong in which he made an over-the-shoulder catch and managed to get a foot to tapping down as he raced through the end zone.

ATTACKING LINEMAN Bobby Haskins, Virginia, Sr., LT, Fairfield, Conn.

A consistent force for Virginia’s offensive line in the Cavaliers 48-0 win over Duke Figured out 92 percent overall, 94 percent for run plays and 91 percent for pass plays Allowed zero pressure from his left tackle position and collected seven pancake blocks during the game Helped the Cavaliers collect 528 yards of total offense (including 164 rushes) and 29 first downs.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN Mandy Alonso, Virginia, Sr., DE, Miami, Fla.

Earned his second ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week laurels of the season Had four tackles and played a key role in UVA 48-0 win against Duke Switched frequently from defensive end to nose tackle to become the lone down lineman in a Virginia defense that Duke held to 110 yards rushing The Blue Devils entered the game with the second best rushing attack in the ACC, averaging 218 yards per game. The 48-0 shutout was the biggest UVA in ACC game since beating Miami 48-0 in 2007.

LINEBACKER Cedric Gray, North Carolina, So., LB, Charlotte, NC

Had six tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup and two interceptions, including the game-saving pick with six seconds left in North Carolina’s 45-42 win over a visit to Miami. The second interception came from a deflected pass after the Hurricanes moved to Gray is the first UNC player to have two interceptions in a game since Myles Wolfolk in the 2019 season opener against South Carolina.

DEFENSIVE BACK Erick Hallett II, Pitt, Jr., FS, Cypress, Texas

Recorded four tackles, two pass breakups and an interception from his clear safety position in the Panthers 28-7 win over Virginia Tech His interception came on the Virginia Tech 29, and Pitt turned the turnover into a short touchdown drive and a 14-0 lead.

SPECIALIST Devan Boykin, NC State, Fr., S, Greensboro, NC

Made the biggest special teams of the year for the Wolfpack to change the momentum of the game in Saturday night’s 33-7 win over Boston College. broke a BC point attempt and returned it 34 yards for the score. He also broke two passes from his safety position, including one in the end zone, and counted three tackles while playing just 28 snaps.

ROOKIE Jaylan Knighton, Miami, Fr., RB, Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Delivered an electric performance in Miami’s 45-42 loss in North Carolina, scoring three touchdowns and a total of 165 all-purpose yards in the best performance of his young career. Rushed for a couple of scores, had a career-high 92 rushing yards and added a 60-yard touchdown reception to power the attack in Miami.