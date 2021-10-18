Cameron Norrie: Britain has a new tennis star





The 26-year-old became Britain’s first ever Indian Wells champion with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 defeat of Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili in California, coming back from a set and a breakdown.

The win marks the stunning culmination of an incredible season for Norrie, who was ranked 74th in the world at the start of the year. Today he wakes up 15th in the world and number one in Britain.

“It means so much to me, my biggest title. I’m so happy, I can’t even describe it now,” Norrie said during his interview on the track after the race.

“It’s absolutely huge for me and my team. I can’t really believe it.”

His sixth final this year – a record only matched by the world’s Novak Djokovic – victory in Indian Wells marks a second career title in three months for Norrie, who won in July at Mexico’s Los Cabos. Victory in Mexico had come just weeks after an impressive Wimbledon performance against Roger Federer – Norrie provided a stern test for the eight-time champion in a 4-6, 6-4, 5-7, 4-6 round of 32 defeat . Norrie had made history before hitting a ball in the Indian Wells final, becoming the first British player to reach an elite Masters 1000 event since Andy Murray’s victory in Paris in 2016. “I really enjoyed my tennis and I really enjoyed being on the court and competing in the big moments,” said Norrie. “I’m just really happy with how I’ve handled the opportunity, and I think I’m doing a lot better this year. I know I’ve lost a lot of finals, so it’s nice to win the big one today.” fight back The Briton had to fight back from a set-down after a strong start from Basilashvili, the 27th in the world. Leading 3-1 in the second set, the 29-year-old Georgian looked poised to take command, but Norrie broke his serve and never looked back to level the match and roar through the third set for the win. to obtain. “I felt a little uncomfortable [early on]’ admitted Norrie. “It was quite windy. For one stage he went through and hit so many winners. It was hard for me to gain some confidence. The rallies were very short and he just shot winners. “But when I got some big shots… in the second set, it gave me a lot of confidence, and I was able to find my way back, get moving again and make the rallies physical like I’ve done the whole tournament and it worked in my favor.” Norrie’s spectacular turnout continues a fantastic couple of months for British tennis, following the stunning victory of teenage sensation Raducanu at the US Open in September. The 18-year-old became the first British woman to win a major since Virginia Wade in 1977 with her win about Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in Flushing Meadows, which skyrocketed her status and sparked rumors of the Brit sports’ first billion dollar woman However, she has since fallen a little closer to Earth, lose in her first outing since that US Open second-round victory over Indian Wells earlier this month. “When I went into the game, I didn’t put any pressure on myself because in my mind I’m so inexperienced,” Raducanu told reporters after the game. “I’m 18 years old. I need to give myself some slack.”

