British footballers stop game after seeing collapsed fan in stands, help him get medical help





Two football players be praised for stopping their Premier League game and draw attention to a fan who is going into cardiac arrest, leaving him with emergency medical care on Sunday. Late in the first half of the Newcastle United-Tottenham Hotspur match, the visiting Spurs were on the brink of a corner kick when left-back Sergio Reguiln went to referee Andre Marriner and pointed frantically to the stands in St James’ Park. It was not immediately clear to American television viewers, watch on NBC Sports Network, which had disturbed Reguin so much. Moments later, Reguiln’s teammate, Eric Dier, caught the attention of stadium staff and a member of the Newcastle medical team ran into the East Stand carrying a defibrillator. The team said the fan will be fine. #NUFC can confirm that a supporter who required emergency medical care during today’s game at St. James Park is stable and responsive at the hospital. Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 17, 2021 “I saw the fan lying there, and a guy giving him CPR, I was very nervous. I went to the referee and said we can’t play, stop the game. The fans say, ‘Stop, stop!'” said regular. after the match. Marriner stopped the action and sent players back to their locker rooms, leading to an unexpected 20-minute delay. Tottenham were leading 2-1 at the time of the incident. Tottenham scored shortly after play resumed and then held on to a 3-2 win. “Yesterday we were opponents, but above all we were people, thank you for what you did brother,” Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin tweeted Monday in Reguiln. dr. Tom Prichard sat in the stands and looked after his fellow Newcastle fan, who was sprawled across several seats. “We gave this gentleman a shock… which was quite difficult in a crowded place, I’ve never had that before. There are a lot of people around,” Prichard told Sky Sports. “We did some more CPR, let’s get another shock and were able to get him back.” Prichard said every moment mattered on Sunday and recalled the scary incident last summer when Danish football star Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during a European Championship match. Eriksen went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated with a defibrillator. “The importance of early CPR and early defibrillation is what saved this man’s life, it’s what saved Christian Eriksen’s life,” Prichard said. “And it’s important to get things done early, if there’s been a delay… or if he was home alone, he wouldn’t have survived.”

